MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proposed OPTI-101 protocol amendment converts the single-arm, open-label Phase 2 trial into a randomized, double-blind Phase 2b in severe major depressive disorder, enhancing statistical power; dosing expected Q1 2027 with topline data expected in 2028

Health Canada-cleared Phase 3 trial of OPTI-201 MDMA-assisted therapy in 100 veterans and front-line workers with PTSD expected to begin in 2027; Company plans to file a U.S. IND for OPTI-201 in addition to the proposed Canadian trial.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (Nasdaq: OPTH, CSE: OPTI, FSE: 8BN) (the“ Company” or“ Optimi”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical drug developer and manufacturer of regulated psychedelic drug products, provides an update on its clinical programs, commercial supply, Ibogaine Initiative and a shares-for-debt settlement.

Highlights

OPTI-101: naturally derived psilocybin for major depressive disorder (MDD)

Phase 2b Trial: randomized, double-blind, active placebo-controlled trial in 200 adults with severe MDD; dosing expected to begin in Q1 2027; topline data expected in 2028.

U.S. FDA Pathway: preparing an IND for the FDA ahead of a planned U.S. Phase 3 trial for the same indication.

Natural Psilocybin Alternative: positioned as a naturally derived alternative to the synthetic psilocybin products advancing toward FDA approval.

OPTI-201: MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Phase 3 Trial: Health Canada-cleared study in 100 veterans and front-line workers; initiation expected in 2027.

MDMA Market Opportunity: prescribed in Australia since October 2024; positioned to enter the U.S. if MDMA-assisted therapy is approved.

Potential U.S. FDA Pathway: IND filing with the FDA planned for 2027, alongside initiation of the Canadian Phase 3.

Ibogaine Initiative

Finished-dose capsules: first in-house production expected in the coming weeks, in various dosage strengths, for prospective ARPA-H-funded research.

“2027 is a pivotal year for Optimi as we advance several product candidates. Our lead product candidate, OPTI-101, is naturally derived psilocybin already prescribed in Australia, with no serious adverse events reported. Subject to Health Canada approval, we expect to begin dosing in a randomized, blinded Phase 2b study, with topline data expected in 2028. OPTI-201 is expected to start Phase 3 for veterans and front-line workers, and production of our first ibogaine capsules is weeks away. We are preparing to take these programs to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“ FDA”),” said JJ Wilson, Chairman of the Board.

The safety and efficacy of Optimi's regulated psychedelic drug products are still under investigation, and none of those products has received market authorization by Health Canada.

OPTI-101: Natural Psilocybin for MDD

OPTI-101, the Company's lead product candidate, is a capsule of naturally derived psilocybin, manufactured entirely in-house under GMP at Optimi's Health Canada-licensed facility in Princeton, British Columbia, from biomass cultivation through extraction, encapsulation, testing and packaging. The same capsule is prescribed commercially in Australia, with clinical and commercial supply sharing one formulation and one Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) file.

The most advanced psilocybin programs in the United States use synthetic psilocybin and are moving toward potential FDA approval. Optimi is developing OPTI-101 as a naturally derived alternative to synthetic psilocybin. OPTI-101 is expected to be supported by controlled clinical trial data and real-world evidence from Australia, where it is currently prescribed outside clinical trials for Treatment-Resistant Depression.

Phase 2b Trial Design: A multi-site, randomized (1:1), double-blind, parallel-group trial of a single dose of OPTI-101 psilocybin versus an active placebo in 200 adults with severe MDD, with identical psychological support in both arms. The amended protocol, which converts the originally authorized single-arm, open-label study, is under review by Health Canada.

Population: adults aged 18 to 65 with severe MDD and a Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score of 30 or higher, confirmed by a blinded central rater. Serotonergic antidepressants are discontinued before dosing, so OPTI-101 is evaluated as monotherapy.

Primary endpoint: change in MADRS at Week 3, assessed by independent central raters blinded to treatment; Week 6 is the pre-specified alternative.

Key secondary endpoints: change in MADRS at Weeks 6 and 12, and in the Sheehan Disability Scale at Week 12.

Durability and safety: response, remission and time to relapse reported through 12 months, with measurements at 3, 6 and 12 months; Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) at every visit and review by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee.

Enrollment and dosing are expected to begin in Q1 2027, with topline data expected in 2028. Topline data will include the primary and key secondary endpoints and durability through six months, following database lock after the last participant's Week 26 visit. Twelve-month durability data are expected to follow. No interim efficacy analysis is planned. Optimi owns the full dataset and expects to fund this trial from cash on hand.

U.S. IND and Planned Phase 3: Optimi is preparing an Investigational New Drug (“ IND”) application to the FDAfor OPTI-101. Subject to Phase 2b results and FDA clearance, Optimi plans a U.S. Phase 3 trial of OPTI-101 in MDD.

Current Use (Australia): Optimi has supplied OPTI-101 capsules to Australian prescribers since September 2025 under the TGA Authorised Prescriber scheme for Treatment-Resistant Depression. No serious adverse events have been reported, according to adverse event data made public through a freedom of information request. Patient outcomes are captured through Australia's national patient registry with the Australian National University. Optimi expects to report an update in 2027 and intends to include these data in a future Health Canada submission for a Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOC/c).

OPTI-201: MDMA for PTSD

OPTI-201, the Company's late-stage product candidate, consists of GMP MDMA capsules manufactured in Canada and prescribed for PTSD in Australia since October 2024, where treatment for veterans can be funded by the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Phase 3 Trial Design: Optimi is assuming sponsorship of a multi-site, open-label Phase 3 study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy in 100 veterans and front-line workers with PTSD, which holds a Health Canada No Objection Letter. Participants receive two supervised dosing sessions two to three weeks apart. Initiation is expected in 2027.

Population: veterans and current or former front-line workers with PTSD, including military, police, paramedics, firefighters and healthcare workers.

Primary endpoint: change in Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5) total severity score from baseline to Week 8.

Key secondary endpoint: change in functional impairment.

U.S. IND: With MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD before the FDA, Optimi intends to position OPTI-201 as a potential MDMA alternative in the United States if it is approved, supported by its own Phase 3 data and more than two years of commercial supply and related data from Australia. The Company plans to file an IND with the FDA for OPTI-201 in 2027.

Ongoing Commercial and Clinical Supply

Optimi has exported GMP MDMA and psilocybin from Princeton since 2024 to Australian prescribers, for a planned Phase 2 trial in the United Kingdom and for MAPS-sponsored MDMA trials in Israel. In Canada, its psilocybin is available through Health Canada's Special Access Program.

Ibogaine Initiative Update

Optimi expects to produce its first finished-dose ibogaine capsules in-house in the coming weeks. The Company is working to make these products available to U.S. ibogaine research funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

Shares-for-Debt Settlement

The Board approved the issuance of common shares to settle US$240,000 of unpaid compensation owed to Chief Executive Officer Dane Stevens for October 2024 to October 2026, accrued at US$120,000 per year (the“ Debt Settlement”). The shares will be issued at US$2.10per share, for 114,285shares in total (the“ Debt Settlement Shares”). The Debt Settlement is subject to the negotiation of a definitive agreement and obtaining any required regulatory approval.

The Debt Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Related Party Transaction and Insider Participation

The issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares to Mr. Stevens is considered a“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101”) because Mr. Stevens is a director and senior officer of the Company. The issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares, as it relates to Mr. Stevens, is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 respectively, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of Optimi. The directors of the Company unanimously approved the Debt Settlement, with Mr. Stevens declaring his interest and abstaining from voting. No materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any other director of the Company in relation thereto. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before closing because the terms of the Debt Settlement were finalized shortly before the announcement and the Company wished to reduce its liabilities without delay. The Company expects to file a material change report in the coming days.

Company Contact:

JJ Wilson, Chairman of the Board

Telephone: (778) 761-4551

Email: ...

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (Nasdaq: OPTH, CSE: OPTI, FSE: 8BN) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company manufacturing and distributing GMP-grade psychedelic drug products for mental health. As a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer, Optimi produces validated MDMA and naturally derived psilocybin drug products at its GMP facilities in British Columbia, Canada, and supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated clinical and therapeutic programs internationally. Its products are prescribed to patients in Australia under the Authorised Prescriber scheme and are accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. Optimi is developing OPTI-101, its lead product candidate, a naturally derived psilocybin capsule, for major depressive disorder, and OPTI-201, its late-stage MDMA product candidate, for post-traumatic stress disorder. The safety and efficacy of psilocybin and MDMA-assisted therapy remain under investigation, and none of Optimi's drug products has received market authorization from Health Canada or the FDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the Company's plans for 2027, the design, conduct, funding and timing of the OPTI-101 Phase 2b and OPTI-201 Phase 3 trials, Health Canada review of the amended Phase 2b protocol, the expected timing of topline data and twelve-month durability data, the preparation and filing of INDs for OPTI-101 and OPTI-201, a planned U.S. Phase 3 trial, the Company's competitive positioning in the United States, the expectation that OPTI-101 will be supported by controlled clinical trial data, the use of real-world evidence and a future NOC/c submission, future exports, ibogaine development and availability, ARPA-H-funded research and the Debt Settlement, including its terms and the associated conditions to closing. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in clinical trial initiation, enrollment or completion, clinical results, decisions by Health Canada, the TGA, FDA or other regulators, U.S. controlled substance requirements, import and export permits, the availability of financing, market conditions, and risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.