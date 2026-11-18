India Freight & Logistics Industry: $523.3 Billion By 2032 With Freight Transport Accounting For 62.75% Market Share In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 315.9 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 343 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 523.3 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 8.82 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By End User Industry, By Logistics Function, By Destination Type, By Mode of Transport and By Temperature Control
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the India Freight and Logistics Market
- Adani Ports and SEZ
- Allcargo Logistics, Ltd. (Including Gati Express)
- Amazon
- Blue Dart Express, Ltd.
- Busybees Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Container Corporation of India, Ltd.
- Delhivery, Ltd.
- DHL Group
- DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)
- DTDC Express, Ltd.
- Ecom Express, Ltd.
- FedEx
- Ekart Logistics
- Kuehne+Nagel
- LEAP India Ltd.
- Mahindra Logistics, Ltd.
- Redington, Ltd.
- Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. Shadowfax Snowman Logistics Ltd.
- TCI (Transport Corporation of India Ltd.)
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)
- VRL Logistics Ltd.
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com.
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