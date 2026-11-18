Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, India freight and logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 315.9 billion in 2026 to USD 343 billion in 2027, reaching USD 523.3 billion by 2032 at an 8.82% CAGR. Growth is supported by time-sensitive retail fulfillment and temperature-controlled healthcare logistics, increasing the need for coordinated collection, storage, and transportation. At the same time, regional trade disruptions, driver shortages, and rising diesel costs are putting pressure on logistics operators, particularly smaller fleets with limited ability to pass higher operating costs to customers.

India Freight and Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Digital Shipment Tracking and Predictive Delivery Planning

Real-time shipment visibility helps logistics providers coordinate freight more efficiently across multiple handoffs and respond quickly to changing delivery conditions. Predictive ETAs allow teams to identify potential delays early and adjust collection, transfer, warehouse, and dispatch schedules. Better movement data also improves coordination between logistics partners and customers, supporting more reliable delivery commitments and creating opportunities for more responsive freight services.

Omnichannel Retail and D2C Fulfillment Growth

The growing use of retail stores as local fulfillment hubs is helping brands meet rising demand for faster online deliveries. By using nearby stores for order processing and dispatch, D2C brands can shorten delivery times and improve inventory utilization. This model also creates opportunities for logistics providers to support local pickup, last-mile delivery, and store-based fulfillment operations.

Growing Need for Pharmaceutical Cold-Chain Logistics

Pharmaceutical shipments require specialized logistics services to maintain temperature conditions throughout transportation and handling. Dedicated cold-chain facilities with separate temperature-controlled zones help logistics providers manage products with different storage requirements during transfers. This is increasing demand for reliable pharmaceutical logistics solutions that combine controlled handling, storage, and transportation across the supply chain.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence provides a consistent view of India's freight and logistics market by combining reported industry developments with structured market assessment and cross-checking. This approach supports clear, comparable insights for decision-makers evaluating market growth, segments, and emerging opportunities.”

Key Segments Covered in the India Freight and Logistics Market Report

By End-User Industry



Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Others

By Logistics Function



Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

By Destination Type

Domestic

International

Freight Forwarding

By Mode of Transport

Air

Sea and Inland Waterways

Others

Freight Transport

By Mode of Transport

Air

Pipelines

Rail

Road

Sea and Inland Waterways

Warehousing and Storage

By Temperature Control

Non-Temperature-Controlled

Temperature-Controlled



Other Services



India Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Region

Karnataka's port activity and Haryana's new rail-linked logistics facility highlight the growing role of regional infrastructure in India's freight network. Port-linked cargo in Karnataka supports maritime movement, while Haryana's integrated logistics hub strengthens rail-based freight handling. These differences require logistics providers to tailor transport services based on the origin, mode, and movement requirements of each region.

Western and southern states offer different mixes of ports, railways, airports, and inland freight connections. Tamil Nadu benefits from established multimodal infrastructure, while Maharashtra is strengthening key airport and rail links. Gujarat's major port network further supports large-scale cargo movement, creating varied requirements for logistics providers across coastal and inland markets.

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab highlight different roles within India's inland freight network. Uttar Pradesh benefits from freight corridor connectivity that supports broader transport and logistics activity, while Punjab's rail network supports commodity-focused movement, including foodgrain distribution to other regions. These differences create varied requirements for freight providers across transport, handling, and distribution services.

Overview – India Freight and Logistics Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 315.9 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 343 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 523.3 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 8.82 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By End User Industry, By Logistics Function, By Destination Type, By Mode of Transport and By Temperature Control Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the India Freight and Logistics Market

Adani Ports and SEZ

Allcargo Logistics, Ltd. (Including Gati Express)

Amazon

Blue Dart Express, Ltd.

Busybees Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Container Corporation of India, Ltd.

Delhivery, Ltd.

DHL Group

DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

DTDC Express, Ltd.

Ecom Express, Ltd.

FedEx

Ekart Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

LEAP India Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics, Ltd.

Redington, Ltd.



Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Shadowfax Snowman Logistics Ltd.

TCI (Transport Corporation of India Ltd.)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

VRL Logistics Ltd.

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