Launch Highlights



GLDY is the first tokenized asset for investors with Equity Trust Company: Giving eligible investors a way to hold yield-bearing, gold-backed exposure inside a tax-advantaged retirement account.

Established custodian: Equity Trust and its family of companies have 50 years of financial services experience and report approximately $75 billion in assets under custody.

Gold that pays you: GLDY targets an annualized yield of 3.5%, paid in gold, generated through Monetary Metals gold leasing program.

Institutional-grade infrastructure: GLDY is backed one-to-one by physical gold, with independent reserve attestations by EisnerAmper, reserves viewable via the Chainlink Proof of Reserve oracle, and 24/7 liquidity through Wintermute. Seven consecutive monthly yield distributions have been paid through October 2026, every one on schedule and in gold. Investor education: Alongside the launch, Streamex will introduce an education initiative to inform IRA holders and their advisors about the availability of GLDY in their retirement accounts.



WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that GLDY, the Company's yield bearing gold asset, has launched as an available asset to IRA account holders of Equity Trust Company as its first tokenized asset. Eligible investors with an Equity Trust self-directed IRA can now hold GLDY in their retirement accounts. The Company is looking forward to educating IRA holders on the availability of this revolutionary product in their retirement accounts.

Eligible investors can invest in GLDY through an Equity Trust self-directed IRA at .

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, stated,“Gold has always been a natural retirement asset, but a physical-metals IRA comes with storage and logistics costs, and gold ETFs charge fees while earning nothing beyond the metal's price appreciation. GLDY changes that. In an IRA, GLDY gives investors direct gold price exposure with a targeted 3.5% annualized yield, paid in additional gold. When fees are considered, this could represent a difference of nearly 4+ percent in annualized total return between GLDY and these alternatives. U.S. retirement accounts were one of the last gates between our distribution network and funded assets, and today that gate is open.”

Mr. McPhie continued,“U.S. IRAs hold nearly $20 trillion, and Equity Trust gives us distribution into that market without acquiring accounts one by one. We are looking forward to educating IRA holders and their advisors on what is now available to them in their retirement accounts, particularly on the targeted differences in total return between GLDY and physical gold or gold ETFs.”

George Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Equity Trust, added,“For more than 50 years, Equity Trust and its family of companies have helped investors diversify their retirement savings beyond traditional stocks and bonds. The addition of GLDY expands the range of alternative assets available to eligible self-directed IRA investors. We look forward to working with Streamex to help investors and their advisors understand how tokenized assets can be held within a self-directed IRA.”

Expanding the GLDY Access Network

Equity Trust joins the GLDY Access Network, which now comprises ten brokerage, custody, liquidity and retirement-account providers with more than $160 billion of combined partner assets: Siebert Financial, tZERO, Inspira Financial, Wintermute, Orca, Coinbase Prime, Anchorage, Chainlink, CNB Custody and Equity Trust. The network enables institutions and individuals to buy, verify, custody, trade and exit GLDY, and Streamex's distribution strategy is to make GLDY available to their clients rather than acquiring investors one at a time.

About GLDY

GLDY, live since February 2026, is Streamex's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized asset, issued by Streamex Ltd. Each GLDY token is backed one-to-one by physical gold, its net asset value has tracked gold price since launch, and its yield is funded through the Company's gold leasing program and distributed monthly in gold.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit .

About Equity Trust

Equity Trust Company was formed in 2003, from a predecessor company which was formed in 1974 and became an IRS-approved custodian in 1983. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Equity Trust Company is a leading custodian of self-directed IRAs and other tax-advantaged accounts, enabling individual investors and financial professionals to diversify retirement portfolios with alternative assets such as real estate, private equity, precious metals and digital assets. Equity Trust has approximately $75 billion in assets under custody as of October 31, 2026. For more information, visit .

Important Disclosure

This press release is issued by Streamex Corp. concerning developments in its own business. It is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, including GLDY, and no information contained herein should be construed as a recommendation to invest in GLDY or any other security.

GLDY is offered by Streamex Ltd. pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration and is available only to eligible investors, including eligible investors holding GLDY through an IRA. The eligibility of GLDY for custody at Equity Trust does not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or recommendation of GLDY by Equity Trust. The approximately 3.5% annualized GLDY yield is a target, is not guaranteed, and is subject to the risks of the Company's gold leasing program, including counterparty default.

References to physical gold and gold ETFs are included solely to illustrate potential differences between GLDY and other products that seek exposure to the price of gold. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no assurance can be given that GLDY will achieve its targeted yield or outperform physical gold or gold ETFs. Any illustrative difference in annualized total return referenced herein is hypothetical, assumes GLDY achieves its targeted approximately 3.5% annualized yield, reflects assumed annual fees and expenses for physical gold and gold ETFs of approximately 0.40%, does not reflect the actual results of any investor, and may be materially lower or negative. GLDY differs from these products in structure, fees and expenses, liquidity, custody, tax treatment and risk profile, including counterparty, smart contract and digital asset custody risks, and investors could lose all or a portion of their investment.

Nothing in this release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Investors should consult their own tax and financial advisors regarding the suitability and tax treatment of holding GLDY in an IRA. Equity Trust figures are per trustetc.com as of October 31, 2026, and U.S. IRA asset figures are per the Investment Company Institute as of June 30, 2026. Partner assets referenced herein are the assets of the respective partners and are not GLDY assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“designed to,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but not every forward-looking statement contains them. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the availability and adoption of GLDY for custody in IRAs through Equity Trust, including the Company's planned investor education initiatives, the potential returns of GLDY relative to physical gold and gold ETFs, including any potential difference in annualized total return after fees, anticipated growth in GLDY assets under management and related fee income, the continued payment of the targeted annualized yield on GLDY, the continued availability of liquidity and settlement characteristics for GLDY, the expansion of the GLDY Access Network, and Streamex's business strategy. Statements regarding targeted yields, potential return differences and future initiatives reflect current intentions and estimates and are not commitments, guidance or guarantees. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, gold price volatility, the fees and expenses associated with holding GLDY, the performance of GLDY relative to physical gold and gold ETFs, the actions and timing of third parties, including Equity Trust and other custodians, trading venues and liquidity providers, investor and advisor demand for GLDY in retirement accounts, the tax and regulatory treatment of tokenized securities held in IRAs, technology risks, including risks relating to blockchain networks, smart contracts, digital asset custody and cybersecurity, the Company's reliance on a single gold-leasing counterparty and its ability to continue to generate and distribute the targeted yield through its gold leasing program, the value of physical gold held by the Company, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset and commodity markets. These and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Streamex, are discussed in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Streamex from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts