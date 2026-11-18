Amounts in CAD unless otherwise noted

Permitted to purchase the maximum number of EFN Common Shares under the TSX rules



TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the“Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) has approved the Company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the“NCIB”) for its issued and outstanding common shares (the“Common Shares”) in furtherance of its capital return strategy.

Under the NCIB approved by the TSX, the Company may purchase on the open market (or otherwise as permitted) up to 38,736,317 Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the“public float” of the Common Shares, at its discretion during the period commencing on November 20, 2026 and ending on the earlier of November 19, 2027 and the completion of purchases under the NCIB. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of such purchases will be determined by management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX.

Under the rules of the TSX, during the six months ended October 31, 2026, the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX was 1,333,285, and, accordingly, daily purchases on the TSX pursuant to the NCIB will be limited to 333,321 Common Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception. As of November 6, 2026, the Company had 388,073,934 Common Shares issued and outstanding and a“public float” of 387,363,170 Common Shares.

Purchases made pursuant to the NCIB are expected to be made through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative trading systems in Canada, at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash resources and any Common Shares repurchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled. The Company believes that the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company and constitutes a desirable use of its funds.

Under the current NCIB that commenced on November 20, 2025 and will end on November 19, 2026, the Company sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 39,930,568 Common Shares for cancellation. For the period from commencement of the current NCIB up to and including November 10, 2026, the Company repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 12,225,600 Common Shares at a volume weighted average price of $28.25 per Common Share.

The Company applies trade date accounting in determining the date on which the share repurchase is reflected in its consolidated financial statements. Trade date accounting is the date on which management commits the Company to purchase the Common Shares. Under the current NCIB, the Company has repurchased Common Shares over the TSX and over alternative trading systems in Canada.

The Company will also enter into an automatic repurchase plan agreement (the“APP”) with an independent designated broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Common Shares. The APP has been approved by the TSX and will be entered into effective as of or about November 18, 2026. Under the APP, the Company's independent designated broker may purchase Common Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to, due to its regular self-imposed blackout periods. Before the commencement of any particular internal trading black-out period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct its independent designated broker to make purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB during the ensuing blackout period in accordance with the terms of the NCIB. Such purchases will be determined by the independent designated broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by the Company prior to commencement of the applicable blackout period in accordance with the terms of the APP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these blackout periods, Common Shares will continue to be purchasable by the Company at its discretion under the NCIB.

The APP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the purchase limit specified in the APP has been reached, (b) the purchase limit under the applicable NCIB has been reached, (c) the Company terminates the APP in accordance with its terms, in which case the Company will issue a press release confirming such termination, and (d) the applicable NCIB terminates.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations. Element manages over 1.5 million vehicles globally and leverages this scale and data to help clients optimize performance, identifying over $1.7 billion in cost savings opportunities across our clients' fleets in the past year. Through Element Mobility, we are advancing our leadership into the next era of intelligent mobility to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“potential”,“estimate”,“believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding Element's financial performance, enhancements to clients' service experience and service levels; improvements to client retention trends; reduction of operating expenses; increases in efficiency; Element's ability to achieve its sustainability objectives; Element achieving its digital platform ambitions; and Element's proposed share purchases, including the number of common shares to be repurchased, the timing thereof and TSX acceptance of the NCIB and any renewal thereof, and Element entering into the ASPP. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the mobility industry, economic factors, regulatory landscape and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element's annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact:

Crystal Zhu

Manager, Investor Relations

(437) 341-3789

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Sumit Malhotra

SVP & Head of Financial Performance

(437) 343-7723

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