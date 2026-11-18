Despite widespread AI investment, many organizations are struggling to realize its promised returns. According to the report, 66% of CX leaders reported net cost increases following AI adoption, while just 1% describe their operating model as highly adaptive and built for continuous change. The findings point to a growing disconnect between technology investment and the operational transformation needed to make AI deliver value.

Drawing on the collective expertise of TTEC's people, the report combines TTEC's decades of operational excellence in customer experience delivery with the technology innovation of TTEC Digital. Insights from solution architects, sales leaders and CX strategists identify the priorities business leaders must address to close that gap in 2027.

“I've always believed that technology should make us better at what we do. AI gives us an extraordinary opportunity to do that, whether it's giving our people better tools to serve customers or using technology to automate work and solve problems in new ways. The key is knowing where AI creates the most value and putting it to work thoughtfully, with results that count,” said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO of TTEC.

The next era of CX requires more than AI deployment

TTEC's report explores six shifts that will influence how businesses compete and deliver customer experiences in 2027. AI investments will face greater pressure to demonstrate measurable returns, while automation will increasingly be judged by its ability to resolve customer needs rather than simply answer questions. Organizations must also turn accumulated customer data into actionable intelligence, strengthen real-time security and oversight as autonomous AI expands, and continuously develop employees for more complex customer interactions.

Perhaps most significantly, the report examines how consumers are becoming more comfortable using AI agents to navigate their customer journeys. As people increasingly turn to personal AI agents to research options, compare offers, negotiate rates and complete transactions, businesses will need new ways to recognize these agents, verify their authority and deliver seamless experiences for both the customer and the AI acting on their behalf.

Turning CX trends into measurable business results

The competitive advantage will come from connecting AI, data, technology and people into a coordinated operating model. That means measuring success through business value, customer resolution, reduced effort, security and workforce performance, not simply automation rates or technology adoption.

TTEC's CX Trends 2027 report includes an accompanying action-planning workbook to help organizations assess readiness, prioritize investments and build a roadmap for the year ahead.

Read the full report

Download CX Trends 2027: Beyond AI, Building What Comes Next and access the accompanying action-planning workbook on ttec.com or ttecdigital.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith Matthews

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