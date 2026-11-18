(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural drill program intersects antimony enrichment across multiple drill holes, including 5.50 metres averaging 0.08% Sb including 0.83 metres grading 0.49% Sb, alongside gold, silver, and base-metal enrichment VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“ Maxus” or the“ Company”) (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2026 inaugural diamond drilling program (the“ Program”) at the Alturas West Project (the“ Project” or“ Alturas West”) in British Columbia (Please see Figure 1). Initial results from eight (8) diamond drill holes (ALTW-26-001 through ALTW-26-008) have identified wide intervals of elevated antimony (Sb), together with associated gold (Au), silver (Ag), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and copper (Cu) enrichment. Importantly, the maiden drilling program represents the first subsurface test of the Project's antimony potential, following the identification of exceptionally high-grade antimony mineralization at surface, including previously reported samples exceeding 69% Sb.¶ The initial drill results establish the presence of antimony enrichment below high-grade surface showings and provide new geological and geochemical information to guide future exploration targeting. Together, these results provide additional geochemical information regarding the distribution of antimony and associated elements in the Alturas West mineralized system. The Company considers these results encouraging and will continue integrating the analytical data with geological observations to refine its understanding of the mineralized system and prioritize future exploration targets. Drill hole locations and selected antimony, gold, and copper assay results are illustrated in Figures 1 through 4. Initial Exploration Highlights

First-Ever Drilling Confirms Subsurface Antimony Enrichment: The inaugural eight (8) hole drill program identified elevated antimony concentrations in multiple drill holes, providing initial confirmation of subsurface antimony mineralization at Alturas West.

Antimony Intersected Over 5.50 Metres: Hole ALTW-26-006 returned 5.50 metres averaging 777 ppm Sb (0.078% Sb), including a higher-grade interval of 0.83 metres grading 4,860 ppm Sb (0.486% Sb).

Antimony-Gold-Silver Association Identified: Hole ALTW-26-007 intersected 9.00 metres averaging 0.165 g/t Au and 131 ppm Sb, including 4.00 metres averaging 0.237 g/t Au, 187 ppm Sb and 3.30 g/t Ag, with localized lead, zinc, and arsenic enrichment.

Multiple Drill Holes Exhibit Antimony Enrichment: Elevated antimony concentrations were identified in seven (7) of the eight (8) reported drill holes, providing additional geochemical data to evaluate the distribution of antimony within the initial drilling area.

High-Grade Surface Mineralization Provides Exploration Context: Previously reported surface samples exceeding 69% Sb demonstrate the presence of exceptionally high-grade antimony mineralization within the Project area. The relationship between this surface mineralization and the subsurface drill intersections remains to be established. Multi-Element System Supports Further Exploration: Antimony, gold, silver, arsenic, and base-metal enrichment across the initial drilling area provides a foundation for refining the geological model, evaluating potential mineralization controls and identifying targets for follow-up exploration. “We are pleased with the initial results from our inaugural drilling program at Alturas West, which successfully intersected antimony mineralization and identified encouraging multi-element associations, including gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc,” commented Ranbir Kalan, Director of Maxus Mining.“As the first drilling ever completed on the Project, this program marks an important milestone in advancing our understanding of the Project's geology and mineralization. These results provide a valuable foundation for further geological interpretation and exploration targeting as we continue to evaluate the broader potential of Alturas West.” Table 1. Selected Assay Highlights – Alturas West Project

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Sb (ppm) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) ALTW-26-001 9 13.5 4.5 132.7 0.013 1.96 329 ALTW-26-001 94 105.3 11.3 7.6 0.003 0.25 708 Including 101.5 105.3 3.8 8.1 0.004 0.25 1,048 ALTW-26-002 8.1 12 3.9 73.4 0.023 0.31 53 ALTW-26-003 13 17 4 77.5 0.021 0.42 62 ALTW-26-004 10 17.9 7.9 82.2 0.014 0.31 85 Including 10 15 5 101.4 0.016 0.34 68 ALTW-26-006 23 29 6 36.5 0.051 1.15 77 ALTW-26-006 44 49.5 5.5 777.5 0.045 0.49 49 Including 46.05 46.88 0.83 4860 0.173 1 91 ALTW-26-007 112 121 9 131.2 0.165 1.66 37 Including 113 118 5 208.4 0.186 2.38 44 Including 116 120 4 187 0.237 3.3 58 ALTW-26-008 28.5 31.5 3 85 0.034 0.25 47

Notes: All multi-sample intervals are length-weighted composites calculated from contiguous original drill-core samples with received analytical results. The 0.83-metre interval in ALTW-26-006 represents an individual drill-core sample. Intervals represent downhole lengths; true widths have not been established. Selected intervals represent geochemical enrichment and are not based on an economic cutoff grade. Including intervals may overlap and should not be added together.

Antimony Enrichment Identified at Alturas West

Initial assay results have identified multiple zones of elevated antimony, with the strongest result returned from hole ALTW-26-006 (Please see Figure 2).

Hole ALTW-26-006 intersected 5.50 metres averaging 777 ppm Sb from 44.00 to 49.50 metres downhole, including a 0.83-metre sample grading 4,860 ppm Sb from 46.05 to 46.88 metres.

Additional antimony enrichment was encountered in hole ALTW-26-007, which returned 9.00 metres averaging 131 ppm Sb from 112.00 to 121.00 metres, including 5.00 metres averaging 208 ppm Sb from 113.00 to 118.00 metres.

The identification of antimony enrichment in multiple drill holes provides additional geochemical information to support ongoing evaluation of the Project. Further geological interpretation will be required to establish the controls, distribution, and continuity of the mineralization.









Figure 1: Plan View of Alturas West 2026 Drill Program









Figure 2: Alturas West Long Section - Looking North, showing Sb (ppm) results as of this news release









Figure 3: Alturas West Long Section - Looking North, showing Au (g/t) results as of this news release









Figure 4: Alturas West Long Section - Looking North, showing Cu (ppm) results as of this news release

Gold, Silver, and Base-Metal Associations

Hole ALTW-26-007 returned a multi-element interval averaging 131 ppm Sb and 0.165 g/t Au over 9.00 metres from 112.00 to 121.00 metres downhole (Please see Figure 3).

Within this interval, a 4.00-metre section from 116.00 to 120.00 metres averaged 0.237 g/t Au, 187 ppm Sb and 3.30 g/t Ag.

The broader 9.00-metre interval also averaged 107 ppm Pb, 128 ppm Zn, and 362 ppm arsenic (As). A one-metre sample from 117.00 to 118.00 metres returned 437 ppm Sb, 0.269 g/t Au, 8.6 g/t Ag, 881 ppm Pb, and 629 ppm Zn.

The combination of elevated antimony, gold, silver, lead, zinc, and arsenic within portions of ALTW-26-007 represents a compelling geochemical association. These results will be evaluated alongside geological observations to better understand the relationship between antimony enrichment and associated metals.

Copper Enrichment in ALTW-26-001

In addition to antimony and gold enrichment, hole ALTW-26-001 returned a separate interval of elevated copper concentrations (Please see Figure 4).

The hole intersected 11.30 metres averaging 708 ppm Cu from 94.00 to 105.30 metres downhole, including 3.80 metres averaging 1,048 ppm Cu from 101.50 to 105.30 metres.

This interval is characterized by relatively low antimony and arsenic concentrations compared with the stronger antimony-enriched intervals identified elsewhere in the initial results.

The copper enrichment provides an additional geochemical observation that will be considered during the ongoing geological interpretation of the Project.

Additional Geochemical Observations

Intervals of elevated antimony were returned from ALTW-26-002, -003, -004 and -008, with composite grades ranging from approximately 73 to 85 ppm Sb over downhole lengths of 3.00 to 7.90 metres. Hole ALTW-26-001 also returned 4.50 metres averaging 133 ppm Sb from 9.00 to 13.50 metres downhole.

Antimony enrichment across these holes provides additional information regarding the distribution of antimony within the drilled area. The Company will evaluate these results in conjunction with geological observations and other exploration datasets to better understand the geochemical characteristics of the Project.

Ongoing Exploration and Interpretation

Combined with the high-grade antimony showings at surface, the Company will evaluate assay results in conjunction with geological observations and other available exploration datasets to better understand the distribution, geological controls and potential relationships between the different styles of geochemical enrichment.

Analytical results from drill holes ALTW-26-009 through ALTW-26-011 are pending.

Sample Preparation and Analysis

Drill core samples from the Project were submitted to AGAT Laboratories for sample preparation and geochemical analysis. Samples were dried, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, and split to obtain a 250 g subsample (AGAT method 200-075). The subsample was subsequently pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (AGAT method 200-087).

Gold (Au) was analyzed by 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (AGAT method 202-551). Multi-element analysis, including antimony (Sb), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), lead (Pb), and zinc (Zn), was conducted using four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES; AGAT method 201-070).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

The Company implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program that included the insertion of certified reference materials (CDN-CM-54), blank samples (CDN-BL-10T), and field duplicates into the drill core sample stream. One standard, one blank, and one field duplicate were inserted for every fifty (50) drill core samples, representing a total of three QA/QC samples per fifty (50) samples.

QA/QC results were reviewed upon importation into MX Deposit geological database software. No major analytical issues were flagged during the initial database import and review of the assay results.

Community Engagement

Maxus recognizes that meaningful engagement with First Nations and local communities is an important component of responsible mineral exploration. The Company remains committed to maintaining transparent communication, minimizing environmental disturbance, and building respectful long-term relationships as exploration activities progress.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has reviewed the drill hole geological information, analytical results, and associated QA/QC data presented in this release.

Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

A bout Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 16,490 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 9,492 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb ¶. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m ‖, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb ‡.

Maxus' portfolio further includes the 3,875-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO3 §, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping†, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†. The Project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus Mining is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, 'Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb' – Link

‖ Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results from the Reliance Gold Project, BC – Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m in 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 – Link

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MINFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample Link

† NI 43-101 – Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ranbir Kalan

Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

...

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus', future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; the commencement of drilling or exploration programs in the future; the benefits of completing the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of exploration and drilling results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







