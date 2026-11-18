MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As its global market presence continues to expand, OMODA & JAECOO is steadily strengthening its after-sales service capabilities, ensuring that service support develops alongside its product portfolio and distribution network. As of September 2026, the brand had entered 79 markets worldwide, established a network of 1,746 dealerships, and achieved after-sales service coverage across all markets where its vehicles are sold. For a rapidly growing global automotive brand, vehicle delivery is only the beginning of the ownership experience. Convenient maintenance, reliable repairs, and ongoing service support are equally important in building long-term customer confidence.

From the opening of its Warsaw training center in 2026 and improvements in Middle East spare parts shipping lead times, to selected mobile warranty and recall services in the UK and long-term servicing programs in Australia, OMODA & JAECOO is translating its global service network into tangible improvements in repair support and ownership convenience. These initiatives across different markets demonstrate how the brand's service system is evolving beyond network expansion to strengthen technical capabilities, resource efficiency, and the overall ownership experience.









Building After-Sales Support Alongside Global Market Expansion

Global expansion brings a growing customer base, along with the need to ensure that service resources are available wherever vehicles are sold. As OMODA & JAECOO continues to develop its distribution network, it is also expanding its after-sales service facilities and supporting resources. As part of its launch preparations, regional teams are required to establish local spare parts warehouses before new models are introduced, providing essential parts supply support for maintenance and repairs following vehicle delivery.

When introducing new models to overseas markets, OMODA & JAECOO simultaneously prepares its authorized service centers through technician training, repair documentation, diagnostic equipment, and inventories of commonly used spare parts. These preparations are designed to ensure that appropriate maintenance and troubleshooting support is available from the time the first vehicles are delivered.

For customers, the value of a service network goes beyond simply having more locations on a map. What matters is having access to reliable local support after purchasing a vehicle. Integrating after-sales preparation into the broader market expansion strategy also establishes a foundation for continuously improving service quality across more countries.

Strengthening Technical Support and Spare Parts Supply to Enhance Repair Capabilities

When a vehicle requires inspection or repair, two factors are particularly important to the service experience: whether qualified technicians can quickly identify the issue and whether the necessary spare parts are readily available. To address these needs, OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen overseas technician training and improve regional spare parts support.

In terms of technical capabilities, the professional training center in Warsaw officially opened in March 2026, with more than 700 employees from dealerships and service networks having completed training by the time of its launch. In Italy, the after-sales team collaborated with Generali jeniot to provide training covering the full model lineup to more than 100 local service personnel. The UK after-sales technical team has also developed an eight-step diagnostic process to provide frontline technicians with a clear approach to troubleshooting. The 2026 OMODA & JAECOO Global After-Sales Skills Competition provided a platform for frontline service professionals from different markets to exchange technical expertise and demonstrate their practical skills.

In terms of spare parts support, the Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center, located in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone, began operations in December 2024. Covering 12,000 square meters, the facility stocks more than 50,000 SKUs. It has achieved a 95% spare parts fulfillment rate and a 100% fulfillment rate for critical components, while parts required for immobilized vehicles can be dispatched within 24 hours. According to the distribution center's opening announcement, regional spare parts shipping lead times were reduced to approximately nine days, compared with a typical 30-day overseas shipping cycle. Regional spare parts warehouses in Europe and Latin America are planned to begin operations in 2027, further strengthening regional supply capabilities.

Improved spare parts supply efficiency enables local authorized service centers to obtain the components needed for repairs more promptly, reducing service delays caused by parts shortages or waiting times. Combined with stronger diagnostic and repair capabilities among frontline technicians, these regional resources provide more reliable repair support for customers.

For complex technical issues or immobilized vehicles requiring coordination across multiple service functions, local authorized service centers can arrange technical assistance, spare parts supply, and support from partner roadside assistance providers according to the specific situation. Dedicated service personnel can also follow up on repair progress, reducing the need for customers to coordinate repeatedly between different service providers.

Adapting Local Services to Make Vehicle Ownership More Convenient

For a global service system to deliver real value, it must also respond to the different driving habits and ownership needs of customers across markets. Alongside improvements to its service network and technical support, OMODA & JAECOO is encouraging local markets to explore more convenient and transparent service solutions.

In September 2026, OMODA & JAECOO UK expanded its partnership with roadside assistance provider RAC, authorizing its nationwide team of 400 mobile mechanics to carry out selected warranty repairs and recall work on behalf of the brand. Eligible warranty and recall work can be carried out at customers' homes or workplaces, reducing the need to visit a service center. When a vehicle cannot be repaired at the roadside, a dedicated Vehicle Off Road (VOR) team coordinates recovery, onward travel or courtesy-car arrangements where applicable, parts availability, repair progress, and customer communication, reducing the need for customers to manage multiple service providers themselves.









In Australia, OMODA & JAECOO has introduced an eight-year capped-price servicing program, allowing customers to understand the cost of each scheduled service over the next eight years at the time of purchase. Roadside assistance coverage can also be renewed following eligible servicing at authorized service centers, for up to eight years. For long-term owners, this provides greater predictability in maintenance costs and clearer conditions for ongoing roadside assistance.

From making selected warranty and recall work more convenient in the UK, to improving servicing cost transparency in Australia and shortening spare parts waiting times in the Middle East, these initiatives vary by market but address the same fundamental customer expectations: more convenient routine maintenance, coordinated support when unexpected issues arise, and greater confidence throughout the ownership journey.

For OMODA & JAECOO, aftersales service is more than an extension of vehicle ownership-it is a fundamental part of the brand's global competitiveness and a long-term commitment to its customers.

Through sustained investment in service infrastructure, technical expertise, spare parts supply, and localized service solutions, OMODA & JAECOO is strengthening its ability to support customers throughout their ownership journey. By making maintenance more convenient, repairs more responsive, and long-term vehicle care more dependable, the brand is turning its service commitment into tangible benefits for customers worldwide.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

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