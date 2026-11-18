MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesway, Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY) (“Yesway”) today announced that certain of its existing stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 5,000,000 shares of Yesway's Class A common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to 750,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the“SEC”) website at Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 420 stores across eight states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the development and opening of more than 90 stores over the past several years, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected timing and size of the proposed public offering and the grant to the underwriters by the selling stockholders of an option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate Yesway's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Yesway's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the“Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering and other filings Yesway may make from time to time with the SEC. Yesway does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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