Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 9 November 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 30.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 1.1 pence per share which will be paid on 26 November 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 6 November 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17