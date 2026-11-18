MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Internationally recognized private investigator Toby Braun of ASIG warns of rising corporate espionage, insider threats, and intellectual property theft.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As some of the world's leading technology companies strengthen their defenses against corporate espionage, trade secret theft, and insider threats, private intelligence expert Toby Braun warns that American businesses across virtually every industry face similar vulnerabilities, often without recognizing them.Braun, founder and managing partner of American Special Investigative Group (ASIG), a private intelligence and investigations firm operating nationally and internationally, says businesses frequently invest heavily in cybersecurity while overlooking risks involving trusted employees, executives, business partners, and others with legitimate access to sensitive information.“Companies spend millions protecting their systems, but the person who poses the greatest threat might already have the passwords, the relationships, and a seat at the table,” Braun said.“You can have excellent cybersecurity and still be vulnerable to corporate espionage.”Recent Reuters reporting highlighted how artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies are recruiting former intelligence professionals to address espionage, sabotage, and insider threats. The trend reflects growing recognition that protecting proprietary information requires more than conventional cybersecurity measures.Corporate Espionage Beyond the Technology IndustryWhile Silicon Valley has attracted much of the attention, Braun cautions that these vulnerabilities are not exclusive to technology companies. Financial institutions, private equity firms, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and privately held businesses can all become targets when confidential information carries significant financial or strategic value.Corporate espionage does not always involve foreign intelligence operatives or elaborate surveillance. It can begin with an employee sharing confidential information with a competitor, a business partner exploiting a trusted relationship, or an executive being targeted through coercion, manipulation, or blackmail.“People hear corporate espionage and picture something out of an intelligence thriller. In reality, the methods are often much less dramatic,” Braun explained.“Someone develops a relationship, gains access, and starts collecting information. Sometimes it's financially motivated. Other times, the person is being manipulated or acting on behalf of someone else.”The consequences can extend far beyond stolen intellectual property, potentially involving financial fraud, compromised business negotiations, reputational damage, and costly litigation.The Threat Companies Often Discover Too LateOne of the more difficult aspects of investigating suspected corporate espionage is determining whether an incident involves an isolated employee or a larger network of individuals working toward a common objective.“Finding out what information was compromised is only half the investigation. You need to establish who was involved, what motivated them, where the information went, and whether anyone else was directing their actions,” Braun said.Such investigations can require intelligence gathering, financial analysis, examination of business relationships, and evidence collection that can withstand scrutiny in legal proceedings.Braun believes businesses should also pay greater attention to investigative due diligence when entering strategic partnerships, making acquisitions, hiring senior executives, or granting outside parties access to proprietary information.“Businesses routinely conduct financial due diligence before major transactions. They should be equally concerned about who they're trusting with their most valuable information,” Braun said.A Business Risk, Not Just a Cybersecurity ProblemAs the threat landscape evolves, Braun argues that corporate leaders must begin viewing espionage and insider threats as broader organizational risks rather than issues assigned exclusively to information technology departments.“An insider threat isn't always something a firewall can detect,” Braun said.“The real challenge is understanding the people, motives, and relationships behind the threat. That's where intelligence and investigative experience become critical.”With proprietary information, intellectual property, and executive relationships becoming increasingly attractive targets, organizations that fail to consider the human element may discover vulnerabilities only after significant damage has occurred.About Toby Braun and American Special Investigative GroupToby Braun is one of the most prominent and high-profile private investigators operating in the United States and internationally and the founder and managing partner of American Special Investigative Group (ASIG), a veteran-owned private intelligence and investigations firm serving clients throughout the United States and abroad. A U.S. Coast Guard Reserve officer, law enforcement instructor, and private intelligence professional, Braun has built a career handling complex, sensitive, and high-profile investigations for prominent individuals, families, corporations, and leading law firms. His investigative expertise, international assignments, and frequent appearances in national media have established him as a recognized figure in the private investigations and intelligence industry.American Special Investigative Group provides comprehensive investigative and intelligence services to law firms, corporations, family offices, executives, and private individuals. Its capabilities span private investigations, asset tracing and financial inquiries, surveillance, background investigations and due diligence, litigation support, fraud investigations, corporate and internal investigations, blackmail and extortion resolution, missing persons, intellectual property investigations, and protective intelligence. ASIG's multidisciplinary team is drawn from accomplished professionals in federal law enforcement, the U.S. intelligence community, and specialized investigative fields, handling sensitive assignments throughout the United States and internationally.

Lais Pontes

The Pontes Media Group

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Corporate Espionage: Private Investigator Toby Braun Warns of Insider Threats News Provided By ASIG November 18, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, World & Regional



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