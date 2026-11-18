RDT Series of Piezo Transducers

- Sasha Wolloch, President of RaltronMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raltron, a leader in frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, today announced four additions to its RDT Series of piezo transducers. The new models include two 12 x 12 mm surface mount devices and two compact thru-hole devices at 2 kHz and 4 kHz, giving engineers externally driven audio-signaling options that combine low current consumption, wide drive-voltage ranges, and minimum sound pressure levels (SPL) from 70 to 85 dB. Depending on the application, these components provide designers options for high temperature or higher output applications.Beeps, chirps, and alarm tones are usually the main way a device indicates something has happened. Piezo transducers produce that tone by flexing a ceramic element bonded to a metal plate, so they draw only a few milliamps and need no coil. That makes them a natural fit for battery-powered and power-sensitive products. Because they are externally driven, designers can set the tone, cadence, and volume from a microcontroller output to create distinct alert patterns from a single component.Target Applications.RDT-4.000-1212-ZF-NS1: keypads and access-control panels, POS and payment terminals, IoT sensor nodes, smart-home controls, and industrial electronics that see elevated temperatures.RDT-2.000-1212-ZF-NS1: softer notification tones for office equipment, remote controls, and patient-facing medical and home-health devices, plus appliance and industrial controls mounted near heat sources.RDT-4.000-1207-XE-NS1: handheld test and measurement instruments, portable medical equipment such as infusion pumps and patient monitors, and timers and thermostats.RDT-4.000-1407-XE-NS1: major appliances, HVAC controllers, industrial control panels, and vending and gaming machines where an alert must carry over ambient noise"Designers want an alert that is loud enough to be heard but doesn't drain the battery or take up board space," said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron. "These new RDT piezo transducers give them low-current SMD and higher-output thru-hole options, so they can pick the right tone and package off the shelf."The new RDT piezo transducers are available through Raltron's worldwide network of representatives and franchised distributors, with samples and application engineering support available directly from the factory. Raltron also offers custom piezo transducers and wired assemblies built to customer specifications.For more information, visit: piezo-transducers/About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

Sasha Wolloch

Raltron

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Raltron Expands RDT Piezo Transducer Series with Low-Power SMD and Thru-Hole Models for Compact Audio Signaling News Provided By All Business Marketing November 18, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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