MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fintech companies can now reach their AI transformation goals faster with the agent platform from Gradient Labs, available on Google Cloud.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gradient Labs, the AI-native customer operations platform for financial services, is making its specialist AI agents available to banks, lenders and fintechs through Google Cloud Marketplace.As financial institutions look to turn AI investment into operational impact without compromising accuracy or compliance, Gradient Labs provides purpose-built agents for lending, disputes, know-your-customer (KYC), and customer support.Trusted by leading fintechs including Wise, Zego, and Plum, the agents are already accessible to more than 32 million end users. They achieve resolution rates of 80-90% in mature deployments and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores of up to 98%.Those results are built on a foundation of compliance. Gradient Labs meets the security and data protection standards banks require (SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR), and its agents run 20+ compliance checks on every conversation."Banks and fintech companies need AI that is ready for real-world deployment, and our agents were built with the complexities and regulatory requirements of the financial sector in mind," said Dimitri Masin, CEO and co-founder of Gradient Labs. "Now that our agents are available on Google Cloud Marketplace, companies can deploy them using their existing procurement and payment processes. It makes full-scale adoption much faster.”“Simplifying how enterprises procure and deploy critical technologies is a core component of accelerating digital transformation,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“By bringing its AI agents to Google Cloud Marketplace, Gradient Labs is providing customers with the trusted infrastructure and streamlined access needed to optimize operations and unlock real-world business value.”About Gradient LabsFounded in 2023, Gradient Labs is an artificial intelligence startup redefining customer operations for regulated industries. Its AI support agent learns company-specific products and processes, enabling it to handle complex customer queries reliably and safely. Gradient Labs was co-founded by Dimitri Masin, Neal Lathia, and Danai Antoniou – early employees of UK challenger bank Monzo. The company already powers AI support for leading European fintechs and can reach over 32 million end users, with expansion underway in the US.

Anna Maglysh

Movchan Agency Ltd

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Gradient Labs brings AI agents for financial services to Google Cloud Marketplace News Provided By Movchan Agency Ltd November 18, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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