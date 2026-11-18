Highway Trucking Strengthens On-Time Truckload and Expedited Freight Service for Ohio Shippers

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Highway Trucking, a Class A CDL carrier based in Akron, is giving shippers across Ohio and the rest of the continental United States a dependable option for truckload, same-day, and expedited freight. Built around the principle of "On Time, Every Time," the company focuses on freight that cannot afford delays, from pharmaceutical shipments to electronics and government cargo.For many businesses, a late delivery means more than an inconvenience. A missed delivery window can stall a production line, leave a retail shelf empty, or hold up medical supplies that people are waiting on. As a trucking company in Akron, Highway Trucking has built its operation around preventing those problems through careful planning, direct communication, and constant load monitoring.The company serves manufacturers, retailers, government contractors, and logistics providers from its Akron base, and its team works with customers throughout the 48 contiguous states. Local roots matter in a business built on relationships, and customers can reach the Akron dispatch team directly by phone or email.Truckload and Expedited ServicesThe core of the company's offering is truckload van shipping, moving freight point to point across the 48 contiguous states. Because loads travel directly from origin to destination, shippers avoid the extra handling and terminal stops that can add risk and time. For time-sensitive freight, Highway Trucking also offers same-day delivery options.Its ground expedited emergency service covers urgent shipments that need to move right away, including life-saving supplies. These loads run as direct, point-to-point trips and are monitored and tracked from pickup to delivery, so shippers and receivers know where the freight is at every stage.Visibility, Technology, and SupportHighway Trucking pairs its trucking services with tools and support designed to keep shippers informed and in control:. Freight tracking and visibility with real-time monitoring, estimated times of arrival, and automated alerts. Reporting dashboards that give shipping teams a clear view of load activity. Route optimization and transportation management system support. Data analytics, including KPI reporting and cost analysis. Claims management for loss and damage claims, handled on the shipper's behalf. Customer support available around the clockThese tools let shippers spend less time chasing updates and more time running their business. When a shipment is delayed or plans change, automated alerts and live monitoring help the right people respond quickly.Freight claims are another common pain point. Highway Trucking's risk and compliance service handles loss and damage claims on behalf of shippers, which takes administrative work off their plates when something goes wrong. On the optimization side, route planning helps reduce unnecessary miles, while KPI reporting and cost analysis give logistics managers the numbers they need to evaluate carrier performance and spot savings.Industries ServedHighway Trucking specializes in high-value cargo and works with customers in aerospace, automotive and heavy-duty truck, non-hazmat chemicals, consumer goods, electronics, energy and utilities, government and defense, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The company also supports third-party logistics providers and freight forwarders that need a reliable carrier partner for their own customers.Freight in these industries often comes with tight delivery windows and strict handling expectations. The company reports more than 21,000 loads delivered and over 1,500 regular customers, and its leadership team brings more than 120 years of combined experience in trucking to everyday operations.When evaluating a carrier for sensitive freight, logistics managers typically look at communication, tracking capability, equipment, and reliability. Highway Trucking's modern fleet, tracking tools, and round-the-clock support line speak directly to those points.A Carrier Built on Communication"Shippers do not call a carrier because they want to hear excuses. They call because the freight has to arrive," said a representative of Highway Trucking. "Our job is to pick up when promised, keep the customer updated while the load is moving, and deliver when we said we would. That is what on time, every time means for us."Safety is a stated company value as well. Highway Trucking relies on experienced Class A CDL drivers, and the company continues to hire professionals who share its commitment to careful, reliable work.Request a QuoteShippers who need regional, long-haul, or urgent freight moved can contact Highway Trucking's Akron office for a quote. The team can review lane details, delivery windows, and cargo requirements, then recommend the service that fits the shipment, whether that is standard truckload van service, same-day delivery, or expedited emergency transport.About Highway TruckingHighway Trucking is a CDL Class A trucking company in Akron, Ohio, providing truckload van, same-day, and ground expedited freight services for shippers nationwide. The company focuses on safety, clear communication, and on-time delivery of high-value cargo.Media ContactBusiness name:- Highway TruckingWebsite:-Mail id:-...Contact:- 330-310-6901Address:- 1247 Eastwood Ave, Building 3 Akron, OH 44278, United StatesCountry: - United States

Highway Trucking

Highway Trucking

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Highway Trucking Strengthens On-Time Truckload and Expedited Freight Service for Ohio Shippers News Provided By VefoGix November 18, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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