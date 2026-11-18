Cybersecurity Salaries Report 2026-2027

The new report reveals median senior salaries for three key security roles rose 24–92% in Eastern Europe and fell 2–23% in Western Europe.

- Iva Kozlovska, CEO of Qubit LabsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qubit Labs, a leading staff augmentation company in Eastern Europe, released its latest Guide to Building Cybersecurity Teams in 2027, which identifies promising markets for building cybersecurity teams and provides salary benchmarks for in-demand specialists. The report examines compensation trends for three of the most in-demand cybersecurity roles: Security Engineers, Cloud Security Architects, and DevSecOps engineers.Median salaries for senior cybersecurity specialists increased by 24-92% in Eastern Europe, while Western European benchmarks declined by 2-23%, highlighting changing compensation trends and the region's continued cost advantage.Tech leaders building or scaling their tech teams, or planning workforce strategies, can use these insights to benchmark salaries, optimize hiring budgets, and identify the most cost-effective talent markets.Key FindingsThis report provides detailed compensation data for ten in-demand cybersecurity roles, highlighting salary benchmarks and trends from 2025 to 2026.Eastern European median cybersecurity salaries increased by up to 92%.- Cloud Security Architects led the regional increase (+92%), followed by Security Engineers (+78%) and DevSecOps Engineers (+24%). Romania saw the sharpest country-level gains, with Security Engineer salaries rising by 113% and Cloud Security Architect salaries by 102%.- Eastern Europe remains 18-29% more affordable for senior cybersecurity talent.Based on regional median salaries, companies hiring in Eastern Europe can save approximately 18-29% compared with Western European markets, depending on the specialization. The following annual salary ranges provide additional context for compensation differences across the regions.- Senior security engineers earn $56,400-$96,000 annually, compared with $108-$120,000 in Western Europe. Cloud Security Architects command $78,000-$115,200 versus $120,000-$156,000, while DevSecOps salaries range from $75,600-$102,000 compared with $105,600-$144,000. These differences allow companies to access experienced cybersecurity professionals across established technology hubs while keeping compensation costs competitive.- Western Europe experienced salary declines of up to 23%. Security engineer salaries fell by 23%, Cloud Security Architect compensation dropped by 18.5%, and DevSecOps salaries remained relatively stable.- The Netherlands and Germany recorded the steepest country-level salary declines. Senior Security Engineer salaries fell by 28% in the Netherlands and 23% in Germany. Meanwhile, DevSecOps compensation increased by 20% in the UK, 11% in France, and 9% in Germany.What the Report Covers- Mid- and senior-level cybersecurity pay benchmarks across nine countries.- Overviews of key hiring hubs, talent pool sizes, and market developments.- Compensation data for engineers, architects, analysts, and other specialists.- A comparison of role-specific pay changes from 2025 to 2026.- Insights into major cybersecurity domains, including cloud, application, data, and AI security.Who Should Read the Report- CISOs and security leaders shaping workforce plans and building cybersecurity teams.- CEOs and executives evaluating new markets and expansion opportunities.- Investors comparing talent markets to identify promising locations.- HR and recruitment teams benchmarking salaries and refining talent acquisition strategies.Download the Guide to Building Cybersecurity Teams in 2027: Key Markets & Talent Rates for free at qubit-labs.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a technology staffing and recruitment company connecting global companies with deep tech and software talent across Eastern Europe. With offices in Estonia, the UK, Canada, Sweden, and Poland, Qubit Labs supports more than 40 clients in 18 countries through dedicated team augmentation, R&D center setup, and recruitment process outsourcing.

Oksana Zabolotna

Qubit Labs

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Eastern Europe Stays 18–29% Cheaper for Senior Cybersecurity Talent Despite Salaries Rising Up to 92% News Provided By Qubit Labs November 18, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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