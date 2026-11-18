Dr. Michelle Rozen, behavioral scientist, keynote speaker, and author of The 0–10 Rule (Wiley, January 2027)

The 0–10 RuleTM, from Dr. Michelle Rozen's new Wiley book, helps leaders drive execution and results through AI rollouts, mergers, and organizational change

- Dr. Michelle Rozen, Behavioral Scientist, Keynote Speaker, AuthorNEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teams that filter their priorities with a simple 0-to-10 scoring system execute 55% more high-value, revenue-critical work, according to new research from the Dr. Rozen Institute led by behavioral scientist Dr. Michelle Rozen, known as "The Change Doctor."The research is the foundation of Dr. Rozen's new book, The 0–10 Rule, published by Wiley and releasing January 7, 2027. The book is available for preorder on Amazon.What Is the 0–10 Rule?The 0–10 RuleTM is a behavioral science framework developed by Dr. Michelle Rozen that helps leaders and teams decide where to put their attention. Instead of reacting to every request, meeting, and message, people score each demand from 0 to 10 based on its real impact, focus on what scores highest, and reduce, delegate, or drop the rest.Why Overload Is Stalling AI Adoption, Mergers, and ChangeAccording to Dr. Rozen's research, performance rarely breaks down because people lack skills or effort. It breaks down because of priority overload and decision fatigue, and that pressure peaks during major business transitions:- AI adoption: New AI tools add learning, uncertainty, and new demands on top of existing workloads. The 0–10 Rule helps leaders decide which AI initiatives matter now and helps teams adopt new tools without stalling the work that drives results.- Mergers and acquisitions: Integrating teams face two cultures, duplicate work, and constant uncertainty. The 0–10 Rule gives combined teams a shared way to agree on what matters most and protect results.- Restructuring and new leadership: When roles and reporting lines shift, teams need fast clarity on what to keep, what to stop, and where to focus.- Sales performance: Sales teams use the 0–10 Rule to focus on their highest-revenue accounts and activities.Key Findings from the Dr. Rozen Institute- 55% more high-value execution: Professionals who scored tasks on a 0–10 scale completed significantly more strategic and revenue-critical work.- Overload, not ability, is the barrier: Execution gaps were driven mainly by competing priorities and decision fatigue, not a lack of skill or motivation.- Sustained performance: Participants also reported 40% less burnout, helping organizations protect performance and retain talent through change."Most people aren't failing because they're not working hard enough. They're failing because everything feels like a 10," said Dr. Michelle Rozen, founder of the Dr. Rozen Institute. "The 0–10 Rule gives leaders a simple filter for separating noise from high-impact work. When people stop treating every demand as urgent, execution and results follow."Dr. Rozen first developed the 0–10 Rule as a psychology Ph.D. student, adapting the 0-to-10 scaling method used by therapists into a practical tool for everyday decisions.Now Booking 2027 Keynotes, Enterprise Programs, and Advisory WorkDr. Michelle Rozen is booking 2027 keynotes for leadership conferences, sales kickoffs, and association conventions, as well as enterprise programs and executive advisory engagements for organizations navigating AI rollouts, mergers, and restructuring. Organizations booking a 0–10 Rule keynote can include copies of the book for executives and attendees.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the 0–10 Rule?The 0–10 RuleTM is a behavioral science framework created by Dr. Michelle Rozen that helps leaders and teams score competing priorities from 0 to 10, focus on high-impact work, and cut reactive busywork.Who is a keynote speaker on AI adoption, M&A integration, and organizational change?Dr. Michelle Rozen, known as The Change Doctor, is a behavioral scientist and keynote speaker who helps organizations lead people through AI adoption, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other major change.How can organizations book Dr. Michelle Rozen?Meeting planners, speaker bureaus, and corporate leaders can explore keynotes, enterprise programs, and executive advisory at drmichellerozen or contact the Dr. Michelle Rozen team at...About Dr. Michelle RozenDr. Michelle Rozen, known as The Change Doctor, is a behavioral scientist with a Ph.D. in psychology, a three-time TEDx speaker, and founder of the Dr. Rozen Institute for Enterprise Excellence. She is the author of The 6% Club, a USA Today and Success Magazine national bestseller, and the upcoming The 0–10 Rule (Wiley, January 2027). Her clients include Pfizer, Coca-Cola, CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, and Cisco.

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Dr. Michelle Rozen Keynote: How Leaders Drive Execution Through AI Adoption and Change | The 0–10 Rule

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Overloaded Teams Are Stalling AI Adoption: Dr. Michelle Rozen's Research Shows a Fix That Boosts Execution by 55% News Provided By The Change Doctor Intl. Inc. November 18, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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