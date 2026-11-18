The Chain Record seal, the mark of a payment-verified work record. Workers display it on their website, business card, or QR code so customers can check their record before they hire.

Cinian Studios launched Chain Record, the Worldwide Registry of Verified Work. Every entry is verified by the payment behind it and sealed in public.

- Ian Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Cinian Studios Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every entry is verified by the payment behind it and sealed in public, so it cannot be changed.Cambridge, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2026, Cinian Studios today launched Chain Record TM, the Worldwide Registry of Verified Work, a new registry that gives every worker a permanent, verified record of their work, one that follows them from job to job, no matter where they work.For years, workers have built their reputations on platforms they do not control. A plumber with 200 five star reviews on one site starts from zero when they move. A tech specialist with happy clients across three platforms has no single place to show it. And anyone who has hired a contractor knows the reviews they read may be fake, bought, or written by someone who was never a customer.Chain RecordTM fixes that by tying every entry to a real payment. When a worker gets paid through Stripe, Shopify or Square (more payment processors coming soon), the job is recorded. The client is invited to review it, and within seven days the entry is sealed on the Bitcoin blockchain. What is sealed cannot be edited or deleted, by anyone. Not the worker, not the client, not Chain RecordTM."Every other review system asks you to trust the review," said Ian Barnes, founder and chief executive of Cinian Studios, the company behind Chain RecordTM. "We ask you to trust the payment. If money changed hands, the job happened. That is the whole idea, and it is why a Chain RecordTM entry means something."Workers pay $4.99 a month or $49 a year for a seat. Readers search for free. There is no public directory. You look someone up by name, the way you would check a licence or a trademark. A worker's profile shows their verified jobs and client reviews, newest first, plus a badge they can put on their website, their business card, or a QR code, so a customer can check their record before they hire.The seal is made for businesses just getting started. A new business has no reviews anywhere, so a record that is verified from the very first job is a real story. Established businesses with fake negative reviews elsewhere can also start clean, with a record that is verified by payment and nothing else.Chain RecordTM is built and operated by Cinian Studios Inc., a global technology company based in Cambridge, Ontario. The company also operates AI Pillar Hub, a news and tools directory for artificial intelligence.For more information, visit###About Cinian StudiosCinian Studios Inc. is a global technology company. We build and operate software, websites and online commerce used around the world.Media ContactIan Barnes, Chief Executive OfficerCinian Studios Inc.Contact form: /contact

Ian Barnes

Cinian Studios Inc.

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Cinian Studios Launches Chain RecordTM, the Worldwide Registry of Verified Work News Provided By Cinian Studios Inc. November 18, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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