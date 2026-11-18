The Drift Tax and the Cost of Leadership Decay, a Leadership Execution Institute research brief for chief financial officers.

Jim Rembach, Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute, on the cost that follows the first invoice.

Cover of The Drift Tax and the Cost of Leadership Decay.

Research brief for finance teams preparing 2027 budgets examines the costs that follow a manager development program after its invoice is paid.

- Jim Rembach, Executive Director, Leadership Execution InstituteGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Leadership Execution Institute has released The Drift Tax and the Cost of Leadership Decay, a research brief for chief financial officers on the costs that follow a manager development program after its invoice is paid. The brief cites a 2025 computational model in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine that estimates burnout and disengagement cost US employers $10,824 a year per manager and about $5.04 million a year for a typical 1,000-person company. The institute released the brief as finance teams review 2027 budgets. It is available at research/the-drift-tax/The brief extends the institute's flagship report The Momentum Metric: Selecting and Executing for Volatility in the AI Era (research/the-momentum-metric-report/ ).What does the research brief examine?According to the brief, the purchase price of a development program is the first of two payments. When the behavior a program was meant to build does not hold in daily work, the brief finds that organizations pay again through overtime and replacement hiring, and later fund a new program for the same skill. The institute calls the cumulative cost the Drift Tax.Why do these costs rarely appear next to the original spend?The brief reports that the later costs are recorded on separate budget lines and in later periods. Overtime is booked as operating variance. A departure is booked as attrition. The next program is proposed as a new initiative. As a result, according to the brief, the repeat cost seldom reaches the line item where the first program was approved.What does outside research show about behavior after a program ends?The brief draws on transfer research by Robert Brinkerhoff, reported in Chief Learning Officer in 2014, which found that only a small minority of participants sustain new behavior on the job when no structured reinforcement follows in the flow of work.It also cites a four-wave study of firms in England, published in PLOS ONE in 2024 by Hassard and colleagues. That study linked line manager training in mental health with better staff retention and lower long-term sickness absence. The study is observational and does not establish cause.The model cited in the lead, by Martinez and colleagues, estimates the per-manager cost at about 2.7 times the $3,999 figure for an hourly employee. The figures are modeled estimates.How does the brief propose finance teams verify program results?The brief describes a practice the institute calls Receipt Logic, in which finance asks for observed behavior at the point of work in place of completion rates and survey scores. Two exhibits in the brief map the loop of investment, decay, and re-purchase, and model how the cost compounds across a fiscal year. The institute states that dollar figures in the compounding exhibit are modeled scenarios and not industry averages."Finance sees the first payment clearly. It sits in the L&D budget line," said Jim Rembach, Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute. "What rarely gets tracked is the second payment: overtime covering the gap, a replacement hire when the behavior never stuck, the next program contract funded to fix what the last one was already supposed to fix. That second payment is the Drift Tax."Where is the brief available?The Drift Tax and the Cost of Leadership Decay is available as an open-access PDF, with no registration, at research/the-drift-tax/ and is part of the institute's Momentum Metric research series.Research Foundation- DOI 10.5281/zenodo.19897431- ORCID 0009-0004-6525-5634About the Leadership Execution InstituteThe Leadership Execution Institute is an independent research organization focused on leadership consistency, behavioral drift analysis, and execution system design. Its work examines how leaders decide and act under operational load, and how system design affects alignment, variation, and performance.

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Leadership Execution Institute

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Leadership Execution Institute Examines the Repeat Cost of Manager Development Spend News Provided By Leadership Execution Institute November 18, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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