MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday reaffirmed that all major welfare guarantees, including free bus travel and Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance for women and Rs 10 lakh health coverage and free electricity, would continue as long as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government remained in power.

Interacting with people during a Lok Milni programme at Donewal in Jalandhar, he challenged the BJP, the Congress and the Akali Dal over their record in Punjab, saying the same parties which had ruled the state for decades and presided over the spread of drugs were now making promises of change.

Pointing to transparent government recruitment, welfare initiatives and ongoing development, the Chief Minister said Punjab had moved onto the path of progress and called upon people to accelerate this journey together, while asserting that those who had exploited the state for years would face the people's response in the coming elections.

Addressing a gathering, CM Mann said,“These parties have exploited the state and its resources during their rule more mercilessly than the Britishers. They deserve no mercy for their misdeeds because they have backstabbed the state and its people, which is an unpardonable crime. The Akalis have committed sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, and unfortunately, the SGPC is nothing more than a puppet in their hands.”

The Chief Minister said Opposition leaders are hand in glove with each other and play the game of musical chairs to secure the interests of each other while in power.

The AAP government has upset their applecart by ousting them from power, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of the common man.

“The Akalis should be booked for the genocide of generations, as the drug trade was patronised by them and it flourished during their long misrule. The hands of these leaders are drenched with the blood of millions of youths who fell prey to the drugs that were supplied in the state in their official vehicles. The sins of these leaders are unpardonable, and they can never be forgiven by the people for their long saga of misdeeds,” he added.