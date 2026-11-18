MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajasthan is set to become a national and international platform for India's cultural heritage as Jaipur prepares to host the fifth national edition of Lokmanthan 2026 from December 4 to 6.

Announcing the event at Jawahar Kala Kendra on the occasion of Jaipur's 299th Foundation Day, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism and Art and Culture Minister, Diya Kumari said the three-day cultural gathering would help reconnect the younger generation with its roots while bringing Rajasthan's rich folk traditions, art forms, languages and traditional knowledge to global attention.

Describing the opportunity to host Lokmanthan as a matter of pride for Rajasthan, Diya Kumari said the event would provide a platform to showcase the state's cultural diversity and India's civilisational heritage.

She emphasised that preserving traditional knowledge and passing it on to future generations was essential to strengthening cultural identity.

Speaking about the central theme, 'Hum Bharat Ke Log (We, the People of India)', the Deputy Chief Minister said Lokmanthan aims to bring the younger generation closer to India's cultural and intellectual traditions.

She observed that Western perspectives and Colonial-era thinking had influenced generations of Indians, but Indian culture, history and folk traditions were now receiving renewed attention through the National Education Policy and the initiatives of the state government.

Diya Kumari said Lokmanthan would go beyond conventional discussions and speeches, offering interactive platforms where young people and women could openly share their ideas, experiences and perspectives.

She highlighted the collective vision behind the initiative: "From the people to public consciousness, from public consciousness to the power of the people, and from the power of the people to the strength of the nation."

Highlighting the preparations for the national event, Diya Kumari said a three-phase Lok Darshan Yatra was organised to take the message of Lokmanthan to every corner of Rajasthan. The journey covered approximately 8,000 kilometres, reaching all 41 districts and hundreds of villages across the state.

The fifth national edition of Lokmanthan will be held at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, from December 4 to 6, 2026. Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will attend the event as the chief guest.

The gathering is expected to bring together delegates from across India and abroad, folk artists, scholars, experts in traditional knowledge systems and young participants.

A major feature of the event will be 24 parallel sessions organised around six key themes. Discussions will explore various dimensions of Indian society, science, art, oral traditions, sports and Jaipur's 300-year-old cultural heritage.

During the campaign, a range of activities was organised, including folk music and dance performances, handicraft exhibitions, women's conferences, youth dialogues and Gram Darshan programmes. The initiative provided opportunities for rural artists, local performers and traditional artisans to showcase their talent and connect with wider audiences.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, these activities have helped build awareness about Rajasthan's cultural wealth and created a wider platform for community participation ahead of Lokmanthan 2026.

J. Nandakumar, All-India Convener of Pragya Pravah and General Secretary of the Lokmanthan Reception Committee, said the initiative was not merely a cultural event but a national movement aimed at restoring recognition and respect for India's knowledge traditions and the lives and contributions of ordinary people.

He emphasised the importance of bringing India's traditional knowledge systems, cultural practices and grassroots experiences into mainstream national discourse.

With participation from diverse cultural and intellectual communities, Lokmanthan 2026 is expected to provide a significant platform for showcasing India's traditional knowledge, folk heritage and contemporary cultural perspectives, while placing Rajasthan's vibrant traditions before a national and international audience.