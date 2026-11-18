MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Political leaders on Tuesday reacted to screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar's remarks on the Ramayana, with BJP leader Ram Kadam and Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC welcoming his views, while Congress MP Mohammad Jawed said that reverence for Lord Ram should not be used for political gains.

Previously, speaking at an event, lyricist Javed Akhtar described Lord Ram as an entity that goes beyond the lines of religion. He said, Ram is not just a person but an ideal, a morality and a way of living.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC said that although Akhtar does not believe in God, his appreciation of the Ramayana reflects an understanding of its significance beyond religion. She said the epic represents a way of life and teaches values such as respecting parents, loving siblings, keeping promises and standing up for the truth.

"Ram is not a religion; it is a way of life," she said, adding that the Ramayana embodies India's constitutional values and that its teachings should not be ignored.

BJP leader Ram Kadam also welcomed Akhtar's remarks, describing him as a talented personality in the film industry known for his independent thinking and candid opinions.

"I would like to greet him from the depths of my heart and thank him for openly accepting the truth regarding Lord Shri Ram," Kadam said.

He added that Lord Ram was not merely a name but represented the soul, values and culture of India. Taking a political swipe, Kadam said those who object to the name of Lord Ram should remove the remaining Ravana within their minds and strive to fill their hearts with Ram.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, meanwhile, said that everyone was entitled to their personal views and described Akhtar as a respected and knowledgeable personality.

He observed that Lord Ram commands reverence among a large section of people and that the portrayal of the character in television serials had inspired many viewers.

However, Jawed drew a distinction between personal faith and its political exploitation, saying that what his party condemned was the use of Lord Ram's name for political gains.

"Lord Ram is in the hearts of the people," he said.