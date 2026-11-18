MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Wednesday accused the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of engaging in activities aimed at creating anarchy in the country and alleged that he was taking advice from "anti-India" elements based abroad.

Speaking to media representatives at the state BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy alleged that Rahul Gandhi was bringing people from Italy, who had described the Indian economy as a "dead economy", to engage in activities against the country.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi feels that anarchy should be created in this country, he goes abroad and holds discussions with people from other countries. He brings back advice and suggestions from people sitting abroad who are opposed to India to carry out activities against the country," he alleged.

He said that some Congress leaders were trying to appease Rahul Gandhi merely because he belonged to the Gandhi family.

"The country should not accept a person allegedly involved in anti-national activities as the Leader of the Opposition, Narayanaswamy said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not reject his position because it respected the democratic system.

Responding to a query on why the Union government was not taking action against Rahul Gandhi, the LoP in Karnataka Legislative Council said that immediate action would not serve the purpose.

"People of this country should first know what mistakes they (Congress) are committing and how they are attempting to endanger the country. Citizens should understand the nature of these activities and then teach them a lesson. The government should also take appropriate action," he added.

Referring to the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Narayanaswamy said that freedom of speech was guaranteed to Indians and accused the Congress of inviting foreigners and projecting them as having the same right to express views on India's internal affairs.

"Freedom of speech is for Indians and not foreigners. You invite people from other countries and create an impression that they too have freedom of speech here, and make them engage in activities against the country. Let the people decide whether this is right," he added.

Narayanaswamy also questioned Rahul Gandhi's political credentials, claiming that he was not fit to hold any position in the country, including that of a Mandal Panchayat member.

He said that some Congress leaders had attempted to project Rahul Gandhi as a future Prime Minister, adding that the BJP had no objection to their attempts but that they would not succeed.

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi had become the subject of widespread trolling across the country, Narayanaswamy described him as an immature leader who lacked political maturity.

He also made a remark about Rahul Gandhi's health and urged those responsible for his well-being to ensure that he received medical treatment.

Responding to a query on the Congress government's guarantee schemes, Narayanaswamy claimed that Karnataka's economic position had deteriorated.

He said that Karnataka had earlier ranked fourth in the country's economic rankings but had slipped to 10th, according to recent reports.

"This indicates that development has come to a standstill. The state government is concentrating only on guarantee schemes, while there is no visible focus on encouraging employment, promoting industries or creating opportunities for industrial growth," he alleged.

Narayanaswamy claimed that Karnataka's economic growth had slowed down and that the benefits of guarantee schemes were not reaching all intended beneficiaries.

The system had become corrupted because the state government was following the wrong approach, the BJP leader alleged.