MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana of facilitating what he called 'water theft' by Andhra Pradesh at the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

He alleged that Andhra Pradesh is attempting to 'steal' water from Nagarjuna Sagar by constructing a massive tunnel, thereby undermining Telangana's water rights.

He criticised the Revanth Reddy government for remaining completely indifferent while a conspiracy unfolds to divert 9 TMC of water from the 'dead storage' level-under the guise of a drinking water project-without any official permissions.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy, who are duty-bound to protect Telangana's interests, are instead facilitating this water theft by Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, he questioned how the state government could be unaware of the tunnel construction at Nagarjuna Sagar involving structures designed to divert water from a depth of 510 feet at Vijayapuri South.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, alleged that there is an attempt to divert 9 TMC of water by constructing a 1,650-kilometre-long pipeline under the pretext of a drinking water scheme.

He stated that while it is ostensibly a drinking water project, it is actually a conspiracy to divert water intended for irrigation as well.

He criticised the move, noting that these structures are being built without any proper clearances and in a manner that undermines Telangana's water rights.

He recalled that during the era of a unified state, the Pothireddypadu regulator was breached to divert water from the Srisailam reservoir; he argued that a similar act of "water theft" is now being attempted at the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

He expressed deep concern, stating that the injustice currently being inflicted upon Telangana is even more severe than the betrayal committed by the rulers from Andhra in the past.

He questioned why the Irrigation Minister-who hails from Nalgonda district-has remained silent while attempts are being made to draw water from the "dead storage" level of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

He remarked that the Revanth Reddy-led government has opened the doors to actions that harm Telangana's water rights, raising suspicions as to whether the Chief Minister's personal vulnerabilities might be the reason behind this.

KTR raised questions regarding the appointment of IAS officer Adityanath Das as an irrigation advisor. He pointed out that during the era of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Das had worked against the interests of Telangana and had even written letters to the Centre opposing the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects.

KTR demanded that the Chief Minister explain why an individual who opposed Telangana's projects was appointed as the state's irrigation advisor, and under whose pressure this decision was made.