MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ICC to exhibit at the four-day event and contribute to the inaugural Building Codes and Regulations Talks, examining practical challenges in code implementation, product approvals and building performance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The International Code Council (ICC), a global leader in building safety solutions, will participate in Big 5 Global 2026, taking place from 23 to 26 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Alongside its exhibition presence, ICC will play a key role in the event's inaugural Building Codes and Regulations Talks on 24 November, focusing on how regulatory requirements can be effectively implemented across construction projects while supporting the adoption of new building technologies and systems.

Taking place at the Sheikh Rashid Hall Stage, the dedicated programme will address some of the industry's most pressing regulatory and technical challenges, from translating building codes into construction practices to navigating approval processes for innovative materials and systems. Discussions will also examine the role of testing, certification and technical evaluations in demonstrating compliance, as well as the responsibilities of regulators, consultants and contractors in achieving consistent outcomes.

Mohamed Amer, ICC Managing Director – MENA, will deliver the opening remarks and moderate two panel discussions. The first, From Code to Construction: Strengthening Compliance Throughout Project Delivery, will examine common compliance gaps, the application of regulatory requirements during design and construction, and the need for clearer coordination between project stakeholders.

The second discussion, Enabling Innovation Through Compliance, Safety and Performance, will explore how emerging construction materials and systems can be evaluated against code requirements, including the regulatory and approval challenges that can affect their adoption.

The wider programme will also address regulatory sandboxes as a potential pathway for testing safety innovations, quality assurance through product certification and installer qualifications, and the alignment of building safety, resilience and sustainability requirements within regulatory frameworks.

Mohamed Amer said:“The challenge facing the construction industry is not simply developing stronger building codes, but ensuring they are understood and consistently applied throughout the project lifecycle. At the same time, new materials and construction technologies are creating questions around compliance, testing and regulatory approval that need to be addressed.

“Through our participation at Big 5 Global, we want to bring these practical challenges into focus and encourage greater alignment between regulators and the industry. Building codes must provide a reliable foundation for safety and performance while enabling the sector to adopt new solutions with confidence.”

Throughout the four-day exhibition, ICC will also engage with government authorities, developers, consultants, contractors and other construction professionals on its codes, standards and building safety solutions, including technical resources, training, certification and conformity assessment services.

ICC's participation at Big 5 Global forms part of its continued efforts to support the application of internationally recognised building safety practices and strengthen technical knowledge across the Middle East's construction sector.