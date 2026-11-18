MENAFN - Mid-East Info) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Appian Capital Advisory Limited (“Appian”), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds investing in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, today announced the opening of a new office in Casablanca, Morocco. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Casablanca office strengthens Appian's presence in North Africa Focus on sourcing base and precious metals investments across Morocco Morocco's highly prospective geology, established regulatory framework and strategic location make it an attractive destination for long-term mining investment Bachir Fassi Fehri appointed Head of Morocco

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The Casablanca office will serve as a hub for long-term partnerships with Moroccan stakeholders, strengthening Appian's ability to source, evaluate and support investment opportunities across one of Africa's most prospective mining jurisdictions. Appian has already developed a growing pipeline of opportunities in Morocco through active engagement with government stakeholders, operators and management teams.

Morocco has significant reserves in commodities aligned with Appian's portfolio of base and precious metals in Africa, including zinc, lead, copper, iron, gold and silver. The country's prospective geology is supported by an established regulatory framework, creating a stable and attractive environment for long-term investment. Its strategic location and well-established supply chain links with Europe further strengthen its position as a regional metals and mining hub.

Appian has made six investments in Africa, spanning eight projects, and its current regional portfolio employs approximately 10,000 people. In October 2025, Appian launched a partnership with the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) to invest up to US$1 billion in accelerating the responsible development of critical-minerals projects in emerging markets across Africa and Latin America. Opening the Casablanca office reinforces this commitment in North Africa.

Appian's presence in the market will be led by Bachir Fassi Fehri, who brings more than 15 years of experience across Morocco's industrial, mining and natural resources sectors. He has led major mining and industrial investments, including copper and gold concessions in the Anti-Atlas region, exploration programs that uncovered significant silver resources and Morocco's first metallurgical complex for low-carbon copper cables and aluminum alloy ingots. He will lead the firm's business development, local origination and stakeholder engagement in Morocco.

Appian reviews over 1,000 investment opportunities each year and maintains an extensive proprietary database of mining projects worldwide. Together with the firm's on-the-ground presence in Morocco, these capabilities enhance Appian's ability to identify opportunities and advance high-quality mining projects across the region.

commented:“Morocco represents a tier-one market for Appian, with rich geology, a stable regulatory framework and growing demand for patient, technically-led capital to unlock new projects. This office brings us closer to the opportunities we're already tracking and strengthens our relationships with key stakeholders in the market.”

commented:“Morocco is entering an exciting new phase in its mining sector, with growing international investor interest and a clear ambition from the government to realize the country's mineral potential responsibly. I'm excited to lead Appian's efforts here and to channel the firm's technical expertise and long-term capital toward some of the most promising projects in the region.”