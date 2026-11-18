Appian Opens New Morocco Office In Casablanca To Expand African Footprint
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Appian Capital Advisory Limited (“Appian”), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds investing in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, today announced the opening of a new office in Casablanca, Morocco. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Casablanca office strengthens Appian's presence in North Africa
Focus on sourcing base and precious metals investments across Morocco
Morocco's highly prospective geology, established regulatory framework and strategic location make it an attractive destination for long-term mining investment
Bachir Fassi Fehri appointed Head of Morocco
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