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Kuwait City, November 2026 – Renowned HR leader, executive coach, and best-selling author Abdulaziz Al-Roomi has officially launched his highly anticipated second book, HR Hustler-a transformative guide redefining the role of human resources in shaping business strategy and leadership.

Following the success of PREVAIL, his Amazon #1 best seller on leadership, Al-Roomi now extends his insights to the HR profession, offering a fresh and timely perspective on how HR can evolve from a traditional support function into a core driver of organizational success.

Al Roomi, is signing his new book HR Hustler on Friday 20th of November at 6:00 PM at the Kuwait International Book Fair 2026 – Hall 6, Stand C 45

About the Book:

The HR Hustler is written for HR professionals, business leaders, and executives who aim to elevate their strategic influence and master the business side of HR. More than a traditional resource, the book serves as a comprehensive roadmap for professionals seeking to impact decision-making, business growth, and long-term organizational value.

As Al-Roomi states in the book,“HR has an exceptional opportunity to be the most influential business leader in the organization; your time is now.” This message reflects the heart of HR Hustler: empowering HR leaders to break conventional boundaries and lead with purpose, business acumen, and credibility.

The book uniquely draws from Al-Roomi's real-world experiences, offering frameworks, tools, and practical case studies from both global and regional contexts-including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and beyond. It is the first HR self-help book of its kind in the region, endorsed by top HR authorities and business leaders-including Dave Ulrich and Tony Bingham, President and CEO of the Association for Talent Development (ATD). Their endorsements reinforce the book's credibility and timely relevance in today's complex workplace landscape.

From executive coaching to AI-readiness, organizational culture to leadership alignment, HR Hustler equips readers to navigate disruption, lead change, and become the trusted advisors CEOs need. It also addresses the urgent need to reposition HR as a future-facing, strategic function that directly contributes to business transformation.

HR Hustler is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Neel wa Furat, قارئ جرير (Jareer Reader), Blackwell's, Noon, and additional regional and international platforms.

About Abdulaziz Al-Roomi:Abdulaziz Al-Roomi is a Kuwaiti executive coach, author, and HR leader with over 20 years of experience across industries including retail, oil and gas, IT, banking, F&B, and logistics. As a leadership expert, he has trained and coached executives globally, specializing in talent management, strategic HR, leadership development, and emotional intelligence.

In 2022, he authored PREVAIL, an Amazon #1 best seller offering a comprehensive system for leadership growth. His latest book, HR Hustler (2025), redefines the role of HR in shaping business strategy and influencing leadership at the highest levels.

Al-Roomi is a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, a four-time LinkedIn Top Voice, and was named one of Arabian Business' 100 Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2025, he was appointed as the first GCC citizen to serve as an HRCI Ambassador. His work has been endorsed by renowned leadership thinkers Marshall Goldsmith and Jack Zenger. He is also the founder of the PREVAIL model, dedicated to helping leaders master themselves and inspire others.