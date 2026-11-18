Assam Congress Committee Observes Late Zubeen Garg Birthday Event

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): The birthday of late singer Zubeen Garg, the beloved artist of Assam, was observed at Rajiv Bhawan by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati on Wednesday. At an event organised in the morning by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), tributes were initially paid to the artist by offering floral wreaths and lighting earthen lamps before his portrait.

Over a hundred party leaders and workers, including MLA Baby Begum, Pradesh Congress leader and General Secretary Bipul Gogoi, Media Department Chairman Bedabrat Bora, Congress leader Gunakanta Gogoi, and Moinajan Begum, participated in the event. On this occasion, Pradesh Congress workers sang Zubeen Garg's popular song 'Mayabini' in unison. Following this, in a brief address, General Secretary Bipul Gogoi elaborated extensively on how deeply Zubeen Garg loved the people of Assam and the profound extent of his patriotism.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary, remembering him as an artist who became a part of millions of lives through his music. "On his 53rd birth anniversary, Assam remembers not just a legendary artist, but someone who became family to millions through his music. On his 53rd birth anniversary, Assam remembers not just a legendary artist, but someone who became family to millions through his music. The love Assam holds for Zubeen will continue to echo in every corner of our land. Happy birthday, Zubeen," wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma. Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated musical personalities, enjoyed immense popularity among audiences for his contribution to music. His songs and artistic legacy have remained deeply connected with the cultural identity and musical landscape of the state. Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. He was known for his work as a singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker, and recorded songs in several languages. Garg became widely known outside Assam with“Ya Ali” from the 2006 Hindi film 'Gangster.' He remained closely connected to Assamese music and culture throughout his career. (ANI)