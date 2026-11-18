Anjum Chopra Reflects on MS Dhoni's New Mentor Role

Former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra spoke on MS Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) retirement, saying that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter must have been a mentor-like figure within the team before officially being roped in for the role on Tuesday. MS Dhoni's illustrious IPL campaign, which spanned 19 seasons and five trophies for CSK as a captain, ended on Tuesday, with the franchise not retaining him ahead of the 2027 auctions. However, Dhoni, 45, will continue his association with CSK as a team mentor, with his role being officially announced by five-time champions on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Anjum admitted to being an MS Dhoni fan and how great it would feel have him play on the ground and get greeted with massive cheers from fans all over India. However, she said that 'Thala', as he is known, must be playing the mentor figure to the team from a long time given his seniority in the team. She also said that while he would not be playing, it would still be good to have him on the field as a mentor.