BJP Mahila Morcha to Organize State-Level Workshop in Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh Mahila Morcha unit will organise a state-level workshop in Lucknow on November 20 as part of its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state in-charge, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde will attend the workshop and guide party office-bearers. BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, state co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, and Mahila Morcha state president Saroj Kushwaha will also attend the programme, along with office-bearers from the state and regional levels.

The workshop aims to strengthen the organisational preparations of the Mahila Morcha ahead of the Assembly elections and provide guidance to office-bearers on the organisation's role and responsibilities from an electoral perspective. Discussions will be held on preparations for the upcoming elections, organisational coordination and the active participation of the Mahila Morcha under the guidance of senior party leaders.

BJP is chalking out an extensive outreach strategy to connect with women voters across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on engaging nearly half of the state's electorate. As part of the initiative, the BJP Mahila Morcha will deploy women Vistaraks across all Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen direct communication with women voters. These women functionaries will reach out to women at the grassroots level and highlight various welfare schemes and initiatives implemented by the BJP government. They will also hold discussions on women's safety and brief people about the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to ensure women's security and empowerment in the state.

In addition, the BJP is planning to ensure substantial women's representation in its broader organisational expansion exercise in Uttar Pradesh, with nearly 50 per cent of the Vistaraks to be deployed by the party organisation expected to be women. Through this dual strategy of targeted outreach and greater organisational representation, the BJP aims to strengthen its connect with women voters ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.