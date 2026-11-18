BJP To Host National Office Bearers Workshop and Executive Meeting

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a two-day workshop for its national office-bearers at Surajkund, Haryana, on November 27 and 28, sources said. The party's National Executive will meet in New Delhi on December 19 and 20, sources added. This comes months after BJP president Nitin Nabin announced a reshuffled national team of 65 office-bearers on August 17. The party also saw women's representation. BL Santosh continued in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia were entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries. The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women. Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries. The team held its first meeting on August 22 at the party headquarters in New Delhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with its members. (ANI)