Uttarakhand is promoting local traditional farming practices and improving farmer incomes through a generous Subsidy On Seeds And bio-fertilizers. Farmers who grow mandua, jhangora, ramdna, koni and sugarcane can expect To Get up to 90% subsidy.

Speaking on social media, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, said that one of the key focuses of the government in Uttarakhand is to strengthen farmer incomes and promote traditional farming. By reducing input costs, farmers can be encouraged to grow produce which has a strong connection to Uttarakhand's agricultural industry.

Uttarakhand Agriculture Scheme

Those growing mandua, jhangora, ramdna, koni and sugarcane can be given subsidies on seed and bio-fertilisers of up to 90%.

This can help reduce initial costs for farmers. Those in hilly regions face many challenges due to smaller areas of land, difficult topography and increasing costs of inputs. Therefore, having good quality seeds and other agricultural inputs can be very important.

By providing subsidies to farmers, it is hoped that local produce will become an appealing option for farmers in suitable areas.

Mandua And Jhangora

Mandua, also known as finger millet, is an important local traditional crop in Uttarakhand. Jhangora, a type of millet, is commonly grown in the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand.

Encouraging the growth of such crops can provide farmers with new income streams. It means traditional agricultural methods, which have been practiced in these hill regions for many years, can be preserved. Traditional grains like mandua and jhangora can provide alternative options for farmers in areas where other crops may be difficult to grow due to geographical and climatic factors.

Providing subsidies on seeds and bio-fertilizers should help reduce financial pressures.

Ramdana And Koni

This subsidy scheme also includes support for ramdna and koni; both traditional crops in Uttarakhand. Ramdna is used in local dishes and produce, while koni is one of the grains traditionally grown in the hill areas.

If these crops gain wider recognition in the market, are well processed and have better access to buyers, farmers may benefit further.

Sustainable Farming Practices And Market Access

As bio-fertilizers are included in this support scheme, it shows a focus on encouraging alternative, sustainable farming. However, choosing the correct products and using them correctly in a scientific way is important.

In order to have a long lasting effect, farmers must be provided with timely support, and be able To Get fair prices for produce. Improving storage, processing, packing and marketing can help increase the market value of traditional crops.

Overall, this initiative by the Dhami government aims to improve livelihoods in rural areas, encourage traditional farming approaches, and improve recognition of local produce in Uttarakhand.