The Karnataka Government is preparing to introduce a bilingual medium of instruction, combining Kannada and English, in government schools across the state from the next academic year. The initiative is aimed at strengthening public education, improving learning standards and enabling government schools to compete more effectively with private institutions. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the proposed move as part of the state's broader efforts to improve the quality of school education.

Alongside the introduction of bilingual instruction, the government is planning significant investments in school infrastructure, facilities and student transportation through the expansion and upgradation of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). It is also mobilising funds from international financial institutions, regional development boards and corporate organisations to support these initiatives.

Government Schools To Introduce Kannada-English Bilingual Education

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said preparations were underway to introduce Kannada and English as mediums of instruction in government schools across Karnataka from the next academic year. The move is part of the state's broader efforts to strengthen the public education system and make government schools more competitive with private institutions.

The proposed bilingual system is expected to give students the opportunity to learn in both Kannada and English. The initiative also reflects the government's focus on improving educational standards while continuing to promote Kannada in the school education system.

₹2,500 Crore Funding From Asian Development Bank

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister explained that the state government was mobilising substantial financial resources for the development and upgradation of Karnataka Public Schools. Funding is being sourced from international financial institutions, regional development boards and corporate organisations, in addition to allocations from the state budget.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expected to provide ₹2,500 crore towards the initiative. The government plans to invest an average of ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore in each school to improve infrastructure and educational facilities.

Karnataka Public Schools To Get Infrastructure Upgrade

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansion and upgradation of Karnataka Public Schools has already been prepared. Under the proposed development plan, schools will receive improved infrastructure and facilities to create a better learning environment for students.

The planned upgrades include well-equipped school buildings, smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, libraries, clean drinking water facilities and proper sanitation facilities.

Through these improvements, the government aims to strengthen the overall learning environment in public schools and provide students with access to facilities comparable to those available in private institutions.

Bus Facilities Planned For 1,600 Karnataka Public Schools

The state government is also planning to improve student transportation facilities across Karnataka Public Schools. According to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, bus services will be introduced for students across all 1,600 KPS schools from June.

The proposed transport facility is expected to make daily commutes easier for students, particularly those travelling from areas located farther away from their schools.

With the introduction of bilingual education, infrastructure upgrades and planned bus services, the Karnataka Government aims to strengthen its public school network and improve access to quality education across the state.