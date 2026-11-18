

Global digital preorders for GTA VI reached an estimated 15.88 million units, according to Sensor Tower.

Rockstar is promoting GTA VI in China despite lacking regulatory approval to sell the game, Reuters reported. The game has a Metascore of 99 out of 100 based on 123 reviews so far.

Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) blockbuster game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has officially gone live in New Zealand, kicking off its global launch more than 13 years after the release of its predecessor, GTA V.

According to the company's unit, Rockstar Games, the game would be released at midnight local time on November 19 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Last week, Sony confirmed that the rollout would begin in New Zealand at 12 a.m. NZDT.

GTA VI will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with its standard edition priced at $79.99 and Ultimate Edition at $99.99.

TTWO shares were up nearly 7% at the time of writing.

GTA VI Preorders Cross $1.5B

Global digital preorders for GTA VI reached an estimated 15.88 million units, generating around $1.54 billion in pre-release sales, according to Sensor Tower. Sales mix data showed 75% of estimated preorders were for PlayStation and 25% for Xbox.

Last week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said preorders were far above initial expectations, while CFO Lainie Goldstein described demand as“extraordinary.”

Meanwhile, BofA analyst Omar Dessouky expects Take-Two to release initial sales figures by November 23. An announcement as early as November 20 could signal particularly strong launch demand, he said.

Rockstar Promotes GTA VI In China Despite Regulatory Hurdle

Separately, Rockstar is promoting GTA VI in China despite lacking regulatory approval to sell the game, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Rockstar posted a promotional video on Douyin, a TikTok-like social media platform in China, encouraging users to preload the game ahead of its November 19 release. China requires imported video games to obtain government approval before they can be officially sold. According to the report, no GTA title has received such approval in mainland China.

At the time of writing, Take-Two had not responded to Stocktwits' request for a comment on the Reuters report.

Retail Turns 'Extremely Bullish' On TTWO

Retail sentiment for TTWO on Stocktwits changed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user believes“this game is going to make BILLIONS.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user highlighted“incredible reviews” on Metacritic. The game has a Metascore of 99 out of 100 based on 123 reviews so far.

View this Stocktwits post

TTWO shares are down roughly 15% so far in 2026.

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