Bezos Reveals 5-Finalist Test That Landed Pattinson as Bond
(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos says he was “heavily involved” in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, even though he first leaned toward a lesser-known actor for the part.
The Amazon founder and executive chairman described the casting process Tuesday at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference, one day after Amazon MGM Studios announced the decision.
According to Bezos, the studio cut a wider field down to five finalists. Each performed three scenes in full costume, on sets, opposite other actors. After several hours reviewing the footage, the team made its final call Friday.
Bezos conceded that Pattinson’s celebrity initially worked against him, as the team debated whether an unfamiliar face would suit the role better. He said Pattinson’s screen tests changed that, persuading the group, Denis Villeneuve included.
“In the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond,” Bezos said.
Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Monday that Pattinson will lead the film, which Villeneuve will direct from a script by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, and Tanya Lapointe is executive producer.
In a statement released with the announcement, Pattinson called being trusted with 007 “the honour of a lifetime” and thanked the filmmakers and studio for their confidence in him.
The 40-year-old British actor is best known for The Twilight Saga and The Batman. His credits also include Tenet, The Lighthouse and Good Time. He takes over from Daniel Craig, who last played Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die.
The film opens a new chapter for the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios, which gained creative control in 2025 through a joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Amazon had bought MGM in 2022, but the later agreement is what handed the studio control of the James Bond property.
The Amazon founder and executive chairman described the casting process Tuesday at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference, one day after Amazon MGM Studios announced the decision.
According to Bezos, the studio cut a wider field down to five finalists. Each performed three scenes in full costume, on sets, opposite other actors. After several hours reviewing the footage, the team made its final call Friday.
Bezos conceded that Pattinson’s celebrity initially worked against him, as the team debated whether an unfamiliar face would suit the role better. He said Pattinson’s screen tests changed that, persuading the group, Denis Villeneuve included.
“In the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond,” Bezos said.
Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Monday that Pattinson will lead the film, which Villeneuve will direct from a script by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, and Tanya Lapointe is executive producer.
In a statement released with the announcement, Pattinson called being trusted with 007 “the honour of a lifetime” and thanked the filmmakers and studio for their confidence in him.
The 40-year-old British actor is best known for The Twilight Saga and The Batman. His credits also include Tenet, The Lighthouse and Good Time. He takes over from Daniel Craig, who last played Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die.
The film opens a new chapter for the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios, which gained creative control in 2025 through a joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Amazon had bought MGM in 2022, but the later agreement is what handed the studio control of the James Bond property.
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