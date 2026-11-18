Italy’s Antisemitism Law Fuels Gaza Dispute, Reveals Opposition Divisions
(MENAFN) Italy's parliament has approved a contentious law addressing antisemitism, triggering fierce arguments over the war in Gaza and fascism while highlighting disagreements among opposition parties.
The Chamber of Deputies endorsed the legislation with 147 votes, receiving support from the ruling center-right coalition and Italia Viva. The vote completed the bill's passage through parliament, according to reports released late Tuesday.
The legislation officially incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes examples involving criticism of Israel. However, it does not establish any additional criminal offenses.
Opposition lawmakers had proposed adopting the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism instead, arguing for an alternative definition that does not explicitly mention Israel. Their amendments, however, failed to secure approval.
The parliamentary debate became increasingly heated when Mauro Malaguti, a lawmaker from Brothers of Italy, referred to rising birth figures in Gaza while disputing accusations that Israel had committed genocide.
Luigi Marattin, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, also rejected the genocide allegations, declaring: "Saying there was genocide in Gaza makes you liars, not antisemites."
Nicola Fratoianni, who leads the Greens and Left Alliance, strongly criticized Malaguti's intervention, describing it as a "dark page" in the history of parliament and insisting that the lawmaker should feel ashamed.
A separate dispute broke out after Rossano Sasso praised Giovanni Gentile, a minister who served during Italy's fascist period.
Gianni Cuperlo, a Democratic Party lawmaker, condemned the comments as disgraceful for parliament and responded by shouting: "Shut up, fascists."
Beyond formally adopting the IHRA definition, the new legislation introduces several measures intended to strengthen efforts against antisemitism. These include appointing a national coordinator, developing a three-year action strategy and creating a database to track antisemitic incidents and hate crimes.
The Chamber of Deputies endorsed the legislation with 147 votes, receiving support from the ruling center-right coalition and Italia Viva. The vote completed the bill's passage through parliament, according to reports released late Tuesday.
The legislation officially incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes examples involving criticism of Israel. However, it does not establish any additional criminal offenses.
Opposition lawmakers had proposed adopting the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism instead, arguing for an alternative definition that does not explicitly mention Israel. Their amendments, however, failed to secure approval.
The parliamentary debate became increasingly heated when Mauro Malaguti, a lawmaker from Brothers of Italy, referred to rising birth figures in Gaza while disputing accusations that Israel had committed genocide.
Luigi Marattin, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, also rejected the genocide allegations, declaring: "Saying there was genocide in Gaza makes you liars, not antisemites."
Nicola Fratoianni, who leads the Greens and Left Alliance, strongly criticized Malaguti's intervention, describing it as a "dark page" in the history of parliament and insisting that the lawmaker should feel ashamed.
A separate dispute broke out after Rossano Sasso praised Giovanni Gentile, a minister who served during Italy's fascist period.
Gianni Cuperlo, a Democratic Party lawmaker, condemned the comments as disgraceful for parliament and responded by shouting: "Shut up, fascists."
Beyond formally adopting the IHRA definition, the new legislation introduces several measures intended to strengthen efforts against antisemitism. These include appointing a national coordinator, developing a three-year action strategy and creating a database to track antisemitic incidents and hate crimes.
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