Naresh Kumar Kumawat To Showcase Monumental Sculpture 'The Mirror Within' At India Biennale 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th November, 2026: Indian sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat will showcase his monumental installation, The Mirror Within, at the India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2026. Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Biennale will run from 4 December 2026 to 21 March 2027.
The artwork has been inspired by the Upanishadic doctrine of 'Tat Tvam Asi', which means 'You Are That'. This piece is based on a very simple concept: that the person is one and the same as the world or the universe. By using the human form, the sculptor has made it possible for the visitors to look at themselves in the artwork. Eventually, they become a part of it.
At around 22 feet in height and 14 feet in width, the sculpture is hard to miss. Made from mirror-finish stainless steel with bronze tones, it features an open space in the chest, which represents the inner self. Its reflective surface captures people, the sky and the landscape around it. As people move around the sculpture, its reflections keep changing, making the surroundings part of the artwork.
This sculpture has been made so that each part of the sculpture carries its own significance. The upward-facing head symbolises awareness and the search for the truth. The open chest represents the inner self, whereas the mirror-like surface engages the viewer in the artwork. Anyone standing in front of the sculpture not only sees the sculpture but also their own reflection in the sculpture.
The historic setting of the Biennale is expected to add to this experience. With Delhi's architectural heritage as its backdrop, The Mirror Within brings an ancient Indian idea into a contemporary public art space.
The Biennale also comes ahead of the proposed visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the venue on 20 November 2026. Kumawat is also expected to install one of his distinctive artworks on the occasion. The visit and the additional installation are subject to the final event schedule and confirmation.
Speaking about the installation, Naresh Kumar Kumawat said,“When I started working on this sculpture, I kept coming back to the idea of how we see ourselves in relation to everything around us. That is what Tat Tvam Asi means to me. I have used the open space in the chest and the mirror finish to express this thought. I find it interesting that when someone stands in front of the sculpture, they also become a part of it. I would like visitors to experience that for themselves.”
Naresh Kumar Kumawat is the Founder and Managing Director of Matu Ram Art Centres Pvt. Ltd. He belongs to a family of sculptors and is a third-generation artist. His work includes monumental sculptures and public installations across India and 40 countries. Much of his practice draws on Indian cultural traditions, history and ideas around human consciousness.
With The Mirror Within, Kumawat has opted for a piece which people can appreciate without having to be told how to interpret it. They can approach the work, gaze into the mirror and understand it from their own point of view. This interaction forms the heart of the installation.
The artwork has been inspired by the Upanishadic doctrine of 'Tat Tvam Asi', which means 'You Are That'. This piece is based on a very simple concept: that the person is one and the same as the world or the universe. By using the human form, the sculptor has made it possible for the visitors to look at themselves in the artwork. Eventually, they become a part of it.
At around 22 feet in height and 14 feet in width, the sculpture is hard to miss. Made from mirror-finish stainless steel with bronze tones, it features an open space in the chest, which represents the inner self. Its reflective surface captures people, the sky and the landscape around it. As people move around the sculpture, its reflections keep changing, making the surroundings part of the artwork.
This sculpture has been made so that each part of the sculpture carries its own significance. The upward-facing head symbolises awareness and the search for the truth. The open chest represents the inner self, whereas the mirror-like surface engages the viewer in the artwork. Anyone standing in front of the sculpture not only sees the sculpture but also their own reflection in the sculpture.
The historic setting of the Biennale is expected to add to this experience. With Delhi's architectural heritage as its backdrop, The Mirror Within brings an ancient Indian idea into a contemporary public art space.
The Biennale also comes ahead of the proposed visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the venue on 20 November 2026. Kumawat is also expected to install one of his distinctive artworks on the occasion. The visit and the additional installation are subject to the final event schedule and confirmation.
Speaking about the installation, Naresh Kumar Kumawat said,“When I started working on this sculpture, I kept coming back to the idea of how we see ourselves in relation to everything around us. That is what Tat Tvam Asi means to me. I have used the open space in the chest and the mirror finish to express this thought. I find it interesting that when someone stands in front of the sculpture, they also become a part of it. I would like visitors to experience that for themselves.”
Naresh Kumar Kumawat is the Founder and Managing Director of Matu Ram Art Centres Pvt. Ltd. He belongs to a family of sculptors and is a third-generation artist. His work includes monumental sculptures and public installations across India and 40 countries. Much of his practice draws on Indian cultural traditions, history and ideas around human consciousness.
With The Mirror Within, Kumawat has opted for a piece which people can appreciate without having to be told how to interpret it. They can approach the work, gaze into the mirror and understand it from their own point of view. This interaction forms the heart of the installation.
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