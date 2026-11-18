MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 6:00 am - Lyreco UK & Ireland selects iCustoms' iEUDR platform to manage supplier data, risk assessments and EUDR compliance ahead of the December 2026 deadline.

Lyreco UK & Ireland has chosen iCustoms' iEUDR platform to help it comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) before it applies on 30 December 2026. The agreement gives Lyreco a single platform to collect supplier information, verify where products come from, assess risk and prepare the due diligence statements the regulation requires.

Under the amended regulation, EUDR applies from 30 December 2026 for large and medium operators and traders, and from 30 June 2027 for micro and small operators. Missing that date carries real exposure. Fines can reach 4% of annual EU-wide turnover, so businesses need a working process before the deadline rather than after it.

All goods linked to cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya, or wood into the EU or Northern Ireland, a missing Due Diligence Statement (DDS) or an inaccurate CN/HS code risk stopping at the border.

iEUDR is built to handle that process end to end. It helps businesses collect and validate supplier data, submit Due Diligence Statements (DDS) to EU TRACES, and pass DDS reference numbers to freight forwarders before customs release.

Every record is kept in an auditable form for five years, with a built-in audit trail, so Lyreco can also meet its record-keeping obligations as an operator and downstream operator. That gives Lyreco's team a clear history to show customs authorities and auditors if asked.

“Lyreco UK & Ireland's supply chain is broad, and EUDR asks for detailed evidence from every supplier, along with risk assessments and mitigation. We have built iEUDR to make that evidence easy to collect, validate with AI and submit, and we look forward to supporting Lyreco through the deadline and beyond.” Adnan Zaheer, CEO, iCustoms

About Lyreco

Lyreco Group is a privately owned company headquartered in Marly, France, and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It is the European leader and the world's third-largest distributor of workplace products and solutions, supplying businesses with office supplies and other workplace essentials. Lyreco has about 12,000 employees and operates directly in 25 countries across Europe and Asia.

About iCustoms

iCustoms is a global AI trade compliance platform offering customs, classification and global trade compliance products across the UK, EU and the USA. It processes millions of transactions annually and is one of the most innovative AI driven trade compliance platforms on the market.