MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 6:08 am - iQlance develops bespoke mobile apps for Startups, SMEs and Enterprises. We develop iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, and SaaS apps of all sizes, from MVP to enterprise scale.

iQlance Solutions, based in Dallas, Texas, develops mobile apps. We help Startups, expanding businesses and Enterprises to securely and efficiently create high quality mobile apps.

As customers expect quick, easy to use and personalized solutions, we offer secure, scalable and customer focused mobile solutions to meet demand. As an end to end solution, we offer a full mobile app development service, beginning with discovery and planning, and ending with maintenance. Within this process, UI/UX design, development, testing, deployment, and maintenance are all included. An MVP can be developed within 6-8 weeks by our US based team.

Comprehensive Mobile App Development Service in USA

We offer bespoke mobile applications to businesses of all sizes. Our mobile app development services include:

- Flutter (cross platform application for iOS and Android)

- React Native (JavaScript and TypeScript)

- Native iOS (Swift and Objective-C)

- Native Android (Kotlin and Java)

- PWA

- Secure SaaS apps via cloud infrastructure.

- Submission and launch on App Store and Google Play.

- Ongoing maintenance, security patches and new features.

Our developers have experience creating mobile applications in different industries, including healthcare, logistics, fintech, e-commerce, real estate, fitness, education and on-demand. When developing applications for highly regulated industries, we ensure our solutions comply with regulations (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ADA).

Custom Mobile App Development Solutions Built Around Your Goals

Our bespoke mobile app development includes 6 stages. These stages are discovery and planning, UI/UX design, development, testing, deployment & launch, and support & maintenance. At each stage we ensure the app meets the business goals, technical requirements and desired user experience. Throughout development, a working application is delivered at the end of each sprint. Client feedback can be provided and progress can be tracked using a milestone based timeline, which will be provided at the start of the project.

Dedicated Mobile App Developers

Hire dedicated mobile developers for Flutter, React Native, iOS and Android development. Our team can use the below technologies depending on your project: Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Objective-C, Node,.NET, Python, and cloud systems (AWS, Azure & Google Cloud).

We have successfully completed 1,500+ projects for businesses all around the world (200+). We have performed 800K+ hours of development within these projects. Of these, we have created 500+ mobile applications, 19+ SaaS products and had a 96% client retention rate. This means we can create bespoke mobile solutions to match your goals and audience.

Why Businesses Choose iQlance:

- Project Manager in the USA

- Sign NDA with us before any discussion

- Transfer all source code and intellectual property (clearly outlined in contract)

- Clear costs (detailed costings provided at the start of development)

- Agile process (working software provided in each sprint)

- Ongoing support (secure, stable and updated apps)

We work with clients across the USA. We offer a free 45 minute consultation, strict NDA, detailed feature list and plan to get your project started.

About iQlance Solutions

iQlance Solutions is a mobile app development company in the USA with over 8 years of experience delivering mobile, web, and enterprise apps to clients across the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in New York and Austin, the company serves startups, small businesses, and enterprises. It provides end-to-end services from discovery and design to development, testing, launch, and ongoing support.

Contact iQlance Solutions to hire us for your custom mobile app development requirement.