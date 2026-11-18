MENAFN - GetNews)"Sofia & Her Magic Piggy Bank: A picture book that introduces young readers to the basics of money through family, culture, and everyday choices."

CHICAGO - Nov. 18, 2026 - Angi Milano, a financial services and fintech leader with more than 15 years in banking and financial technology, announces the publication of Sofia & Her Magic Piggy Bank, a picture book that introduces young readers to the basics of money through family, culture, and everyday choices. Illustrated by Chicago artist Taylor Bush, the book will be available in November 2026 from 220 Publishing.

The story follows Sofia, a young girl in Boston whose Mamá is from Argentina and whose Papai is from Brazil. When Sofia overhears her parents talking about savings, she learns that money can be spent, saved, and shared, and she begins setting aside her earnings for big dreams like a chemistry kit and college. Spanish and Portuguese phrases are woven throughout, along with family traditions like mate in the morning and pan dulce at the holidays.

“Growing up in a Latino household, personal finance was not something we talked about, and I learned most of it later by figuring it out for myself,” said Milano.“I wanted to give parents and kids an easy way to start those conversations earlier, so money becomes something families can learn about together.”

Sofia & Her Magic Piggy Bank will be available at sofiamagicpiggybank. Milano and Bush are available for readings, signings, and interviews.

About Angi Milano

Angi Milano is a financial services and fintech leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for helping people better understand money. She is the founder of Maven Advisory and has spent more than 15 years in banking and financial technology. Originally from Argentina, she lives in Chicagoland with her husband, son, and their rescue pup, Coco.

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