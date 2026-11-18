MENAFN - GetNews) WUXI JIANGSU P.R. CHINA-November 18, 2026

Waterproof Blind Rivets: Product Introduction & Advantages

Our waterproof blind rivets -including both(a specialized type of bulb blind rivet) and standard Bulb Blind Rivets-are engineered for reliable, leak-proof fastening in automotive, construction, marine, and industrial applications. Designed with professional-grade durability and ease of installation, these rivets deliver consistent performance across diverse scenarios.

1. Product Overview

waterproof blind rivets are crafted to meet the demands of modern fastening, with two core variants to suit different use cases: the Trifirm Blind Rivets (with a split, claw-like expansion for gentle yet secure connection) and standard Bulb Blind Rivets, both engineered for one-sided installation without compromising on strength or waterproof performance. Unlike ordinary rivets, these waterproof models feature a precision-machined body and a built-in green EPDM sealing washer, paired with a corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy body, ensuring airtight and watertight connections even in harsh, moist environments.

2. Key Product Features

Waterproof Core Design: Integrated EPDM sealing washer creates an airtight, watertight seal, preventing moisture, rainwater, and chemicals from seeping through joints-ideal for outdoor, marine, or humid applications Blind Rivets: Feature a split, claw-like expansion that distributes pressure evenly, perfect for thin or fragile workpieces (e.g., automotive decoration, lightweight construction panels) without causing damage Blind Rivets: Boast a smooth, rounded expansion head that clamps tightly to materials, ensuring stable, vibration-resistant joints Build Quality: Constructed with high-grade aluminum alloy for lightweight strength, paired with a corrosion-resistant mandrel and precision-cut break neck, ensuring clean installation and long-term durability Installation: Designed for areas where access to the backside is impossible (blind installation), making them ideal for automotive, construction, and industrial applications where two-sided access is limited.

3. Product Advantages

Superior Waterproof Performance: The integrated EPDM sealing washer and precision-machined rivet body eliminate gaps, preventing water, dust, and chemicals from penetrating joints-critical for marine, outdoor, and humid environments Installation: Compatible with standard blind rivet tools; no specialized equipment is needed, allowing for quick, efficient installation by both professionals and DIY enthusiasts Compatibility: Suitable for automotive body panels, marine equipment, construction cladding, and industrial machinery, adapting seamlessly to different material thicknesses and gap requirements.

4. Technical Specifications

Material: High-grade aluminum alloy (lightweight, corrosion-resistant) with EPDM sealing washer: Compatible with standard blind rivet guns; Trifirm variants require minimal installation force to avoid damaging workpieces.

Contact Us

For inquiries about pricing, samples, or custom solutions, please reach out to our sales team. We are committed to providing reliable fastening solutions for your global business needs.

About Us

WUXI AIPLLE is specialized in blind rivet, rivet nut and No-standard fastener for many years.

Our ISO9001-Compliant quality control eliminates defects, ensures consistent performance, and protects you from constly returns. so you can build trust with your customs effortlessly.

With IATF16949-2016 quality management system for automotive fastener production, We provide more stable and guaranteed product.