(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo , Zhejiang , China - November 1 8 , 2026 Wheel hub bearings are small parts, but when a buyer orders the wrong size for a container of motorcycle parts, the cost of the mistake is anything but small. At VETOR GROUP, where we have manufactured precision deep groove ball bearings since 2005, the 6302-2RS and the 6201 are two of the most requested sizes in motorcycle wheel programs - and two of the most confused. This guide decodes how the size system works, shows which bearing typically sits at the front and rear of a motorcycle hub, and explains the measurement method our export desk walks buyers through before any bulk order is confirmed.

The last two digits of a bearing code reveal the bore: multiply by 5 for codes 04 and up - 6201 means a 12mm bore, 6302 means a 15mm bore.

6302-2RS measures 15mm × 42mm × 13mm; 6201 measures 12mm × 32mm × 10mm.

Front hubs on smaller and mid-size motorcycles most often run 6201/6202/6301 sizes; rear hubs commonly step up to 6301 or 6302 because they carry rider weight and drive loads.

The 2RS suffix means rubber seals on both sides - the default choice for road motorcycle hubs exposed to dust and water. Never mix different codes in the same hub; match bore, outside diameter, and width as a complete set. 6302-2RS deep groove ball bearing with dual rubber seals - the size most often requested for motorcycle rear wheel hubs does axle diameter decide the bearing size? A wheel hub bearing is a press-fit component with exactly one correct geometry: its bore must match the axle diameter, and its outside diameter must match the hub bore. There is no tolerance for "close enough" in either direction. A bore that is too large spins on the axle and machines its own damage into the shaft; a bore that is too small cannot be seated without risking raceway brinelling during installation. That is why professional buyers stop asking "which bearing is standard?" and start asking "what are my axle and hub dimensions?" When a distributor sends us an inquiry without a bearing code, the first thing we ask for is a measurement, not a model name. In my years handling export sales for VETOR GROUP, the inquiries that arrive with a caliper reading - axle diameter, hub bore, and bearing width - move to quotation in one exchange, while code-only guesses based on bike model names regularly stall for a week of back-and-forth. Motorcycle manufacturers change hub designs within the same model year, so the physical measurement is the only version-controlled document in the conversation. We also see the cost asymmetry of a wrong guess land on distributors rather than on factories. A mixed container of wheel bearings, rims, and brake parts clears customs as one shipment; if one bearing code in that stack is wrong, the distributor cannot partially sell the rest with confidence, because the same purchase order funded the whole program. When we onboard a new motorcycle parts buyer, we therefore ask them to pull one old bearing from an actual hub in their market and send us the code plus three measurements before we quote. We would rather spend two extra days on verification than let a container arrive with 10,000 pieces of perfectly manufactured 6302-2RS bearings that do not fit the hubs they were ordered for. Answer nugget Axle diameter decides bearing size Because a wheel bearing is defined by its press-fit interfaces: the bore locks to the axle and the outer ring locks to the hub, so both diameters must match simultaneously - model names alone cannot guarantee that match. How do you read a motorcycle wheel hub bearing size code? Metric deep groove ball bearings follow the ISO dimension plan, where boundary dimensions - bore, outside diameter, and width - are standardized so bearings from different manufacturers interchange. Under this system, the final two digits of a four-digit code encode the bore diameter: for codes 04 and above, multiply by 5 to get the bore in millimetres (6204 → 20mm, 6305 → 25mm). The small sizes used in motorcycle wheels follow fixed exceptions: code 00 means 10mm, 01 means 12mm, 02 means 15mm, and 03 means 17mm. That is why a 6201 has a 12mm bore and a 6302 has a 15mm bore even though "01 × 5" would suggest otherwise. The first digit (6) identifies the deep groove ball bearing family, and the third digit relates to the dimension series - the 6300 series is wider and carries more radial load than the 6200 series at the same bore.

Code Bore (mm) Outside diameter (mm) Width (mm) Typical hub position 6200-2RS 10 30 9 Small front wheels, light commuters 6201 12 32 10 Front hub, small to mid displacement 6202 15 35 11 Front hub, mid-size street bikes 6301 12 37 12 Front or rear, light rear axles 6302-2RS 15 42 13 Rear hub, standard road motorcycles

Common motorcycle wheel hub bearing sizes; position guidance reflects typical practice, and the measured axle and hub dimensions always govern the final selection.

Independent size references such as published 6200/6300 series charts confirm the same boundary dimensions we work to in production - 6201 at 12 × 32 × 10 and 6302-2RS at 15 × 42 × 13 - and we encourage buyers to cross-check our drawings against a public chart before committing to volume. Dimension standardization is precisely what makes cross-checking possible.

Answer nugget

The size code is decodable rather than arbitrary Because ISO boundary-dimension plans fix bore, outside diameter, and width per code, so anyone can derive the bore from the last two digits and verify interchangeability between suppliers.

One practical detail we always flag for new buyers: the exceptions only apply below code 04. We have watched purchasing teams confidently multiply 01 by 5 and order a bearing with a 5mm bore that does not exist in the series, or assume 6301 and 6201 share a bore because they share the "01" ending - they do, both are 12mm, but their outside diameters differ by 5mm, which is enough to make a 6301 refuse to seat in a hub machined for a 6201. I keep a one-line rule taped near our export desk: same code, same bearing; same bore code, not necessarily the same bearing. The third digit - the dimension series - quietly controls the outside diameter and width, and it is the digit most often misread by buyers translating a bike model name into a bearing order.

Which bearing goes in the front hub and which goes in the rear?

Load path explains the pattern. The front wheel of a motorcycle is a steering and support wheel: it carries a large share of static weight and braking loads, but with narrow tires and no drive torque, its hubs stay compact. On smaller and mid-displacement street bikes, that usually means a 12mm or 15mm axle with a 6201, 6202, or 6301 at each side of the hub. The rear wheel works harder. It carries the rider-plus-luggage weight over rough roads, absorbs chain or belt drive shock, and on many commuter designs shares the load path with the swingarm pivot geometry. Rear hubs therefore step up to the wider 6300 series - most commonly the 6302-2RS on 15mm rear axles across the standard road-motorcycle segment, with 6301 appearing on lighter rear ends.

We see the same pattern repeat across the motorcycle parts programs we support: front hub kits cluster in the 6200 series, rear hub kits cluster in the 6300 series, and the 6302-2RS is the single most reordered size in our motorcycle wheel bearing range. But we always attach the same caveat to any "typical" mapping: a 150cc commuter from one factory and a 150cc commuter from another can run different hub designs. Use the pattern to shortlist, then use the caliper to decide.

The pattern exists for a mechanical reason we explain to every bearing distributor we work with. On a motorcycle, the rear axle is almost always the larger of the two, because it must react the tension of the final drive - chain pull on most commuter and street designs - without flexing. That structural requirement pushes the rear hub toward a 15mm axle and the 6302 envelope, while the front hub, which only needs to support weight and transmit braking torque through narrow fork legs, can stay lighter with a 12mm or 15mm axle in a slimmer 6200-series bearing. We have supplied both sizes long enough to watch the pattern hold across regions: Asian commuter programs, Latin American workhorse models, and European city bikes all converge on the same front-6200, rear-6300 logic, even when the model names share nothing else.

Load type matters as much as load size here. Our 6302-2RS carries radial loads as its primary duty but tolerates moderate axial loads in both directions, which covers the cornering and braking forces a rear hub sees without needing a paired angular-contact design. We tell buyers that a correctly seated single-row deep groove bearing is the cheapest structure that solves this problem, and anything more exotic is paying for performance the wheel will never use.

Answer nugget

Rear hubs skew toward 6300-series sizes Because the rear wheel carries rider weight, drive torque, and impact loads simultaneously, and the wider 6300 envelope provides the radial capacity and rigidity those loads demand.

What does the 2RS suffix mean, and when does it matter?

The suffix describes the sealing configuration. An open bearing has no protection; a ZZ bearing carries metal shields on both sides; a 2RS bearing carries rubber contact seals on both sides. For road motorcycles, the 2RS configuration is the default we recommend, because the seal lips ride lightly against the inner ring and keep factory grease in while keeping road spray, dust, and grit out. Wheel hubs sit close to the ground and see constant contamination, and a seal failure in service reads to the rider as a notchy, rough-spinning wheel long before actual raceway damage becomes visible.

We grade the seal decision by riding environment, not by habit. For road-going motorcycles we default to 2RS across our wheel programs, because the contact seal tolerates wet roads and pressure-wash exposure far better than a metal shield, which leaves a running gap that fine grit walks through. Off-road and competition builds occasionally prefer ZZ or open bearings with external fork seals doing the protection work, and we supply those too - but we ask what the hub assembly actually seals before we accept the suffix change, because the wrong seal choice is the single most common cause of premature bearing complaints we investigate for distributors.

We manufacture the 6302-2RS as a single-row deep groove bearing in P0, P6, and P5 precision grades, built primarily for radial loads while tolerating moderate bidirectional axial loads - exactly the load case a wheel hub presents on cornering and braking. For buyers who supply high-speed or quiet-running applications, we push them toward P6 or P5; for standard replacement-market wheel programs, P0 meets the requirement and keeps the program economical. The tolerance grades behind these classes are defined in ISO 492, which specifies the permissible deviations for bore, outside diameter, and running accuracy - the same framework referenced in overviews of bearing tolerances under ISO 492 and DIN 620.

How should buyers verify size before a bulk order?

Our export desk runs a simple five-line verification before quoting volume on any wheel bearing program, and buyers can run it themselves in minutes:

Remove one old bearing and read the code stamped on the seal or ring face.If the code is unreadable, measure the bore with a caliper (the axle seat diameter).Measure the outside diameter (the hub bore) and the width.Check both sides of the hub - the pair must share one identical code or dimension set.Send the code or the three measurements to the supplier - our buyers use the VETOR export desk - and request dimensional confirmation against a production drawing before the first lot ships.

When a buyer sends us those five lines, we confirm the size against our 6200/6300 production drawings and state the tolerance class in the quotation, so the purchase order and the inspection report speak the same language. That one discipline eliminates nearly every wrong-size shipment we have ever investigated.

Our export desk applies the same checklist in reverse when a buyer reports a field failure. We ask for the failed bearing back, or at minimum its code and the three measurements, before we discuss remedies, because a size mismatch and a genuine quality defect look identical in a complaint email and are distinguished only by the numbers. In my experience, most of the "quality problems" that reach our desk trace back to fitment or seal selection rather than manufacturing - which is exactly why we publish the verification steps instead of burying them in a quotation footnote. Buyers who measure first order once; buyers who guess order twice, and the second order is always smaller.

Where do 6302-2RS and 6201 bearings fit in the wider motorcycle parts supply chain?

Wheel bearings rarely travel alone. Distributors building a complete motorcycle parts program - from wheel rims, hubs, and brake components to engine, ignition, and transmission series - prefer suppliers who can consolidate multiple bearing sizes with their broader parts range in one shipment. We support that consolidation from our ISO 9001-certified facility, covering deep groove and EMQ-grade bearings in the 6–90mm bore range alongside the wider motorcycle parts assortment buyers pair them with. Consolidation reduces freight cost per line item, simplifies incoming inspection, and gives a distributor one accountable partner when a fitment question appears in the field. For buyers sourcing wheel bearings as part of a hub or rim assembly, we also review the full stack-up - bearing, spacer, seal, and axle - because a correct bearing in a poorly dimensioned stack-up still fails early.

FAQHow do I know if my motorcycle needs a 6201 or a 6302-2RS wheel bearing?

Measure the axle diameter at the bearing seat and the hub bore: a 6201 fits a 12mm shaft with a 32mm hub bore, while a 6302-2RS fits a 15mm shaft with a 42mm hub bore. For codes 04 and above, the last two digits multiplied by five give the bore in millimetres.

What does the 2RS suffix mean on a 6302 bearing?

2RS means rubber seals on both sides of the bearing, protecting the grease and raceways from dust and water - the configuration road motorcycle wheel hubs normally require.

Can I mix a 6301 and a 6302 in the same wheel hub?

No. Bearings in the same hub must share identical boundary dimensions, otherwise the load path becomes uneven and the spacer geometry no longer works. Match the code on both sides, or the full dimension set: bore, outside diameter, and width.

What precision grade should I order for motorcycle wheel hubs?

P0 (normal) covers most standard motorcycle applications; P6 is specified for higher-speed or quieter-running requirements. Wheel hub loads are dominated by radial forces, so single-row deep groove bearings are the standard choice.

How can I confirm a bearing size before placing a bulk order?

Send the bearing code, or the measured axle diameter, hub bore, and width, to the supplier's export desk and request dimensional confirmation against the sample before production. Measuring the old bearing across bore, outside diameter, and width is the fastest verification.

Jason Kong - Export Sales Manager at VETOR GROUP, a precision bearing manufacturer founded in 2005. Specializes in deep groove ball bearings and EMQ-grade bearings (6–90mm) for automotive, industrial, and agricultural applications. ISO 9001 certified, serving global buyers.

About Us

VETOR GROUP was founded in 2005. We are a comprehensive foreign trade group specializing in import and export operations. We specialize in supplying a wide range of products including Motorcycle Parts, Auto Parts, ATVs, Dirt Bikes, Bicycles, and Related Components. Committed to exceeding customer expectations, we provide diverse, high-quality products and services to help our clients thrive in a highly competitive global market.