MENAFN - GetNews) The Cats' Inn, a cats-only care provider in Belmont, is giving Bay Area cat owners a five-question guide to choosing holiday care, including how FVRCP vaccination records and a cat's temperament should shape the decision

Belmont, United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - The suitcase is open on the bed, and your cat is watching you from the pillow as though she already knows. With holiday travel weeks away, The Cats' Inn, a cats-only boarding, grooming and in-home cat sitting business at 880 Old County Rd in Belmont, California, has released five questions cat owners should settle before choosing care. The guidance is written for cat parents in Belmont, San Mateo and surrounding communities within a 50 mile radius, and it starts with the cat rather than the calendar.

Key Facts. The five questions cover boarding versus in-home sitting, vaccination and health records, accommodations, facility features, and grooming.. The Cats' Inn's 3,400-square-foot Belmont facility is exclusively for cats and includes 8 themed playrooms.. Boarding is available for 1 cat, 2 cats, or 3+ cats together.. Grooming and in-home cat sitting are offered as separate services.. The Cats' Inn was named Best Place to Board Pets (Winner) in the Best of San Mateo Area awards.

Question one: What does your cat need to feel settled? A cat reads a new space as a territory it has lost. She smells and hears it first, long before she judges the decor. How she adjusts depends on her personality, health, routine and comfort with change, and it's normal for some cats to need extra time to feel at ease.

A social, curious cat may enjoy the enrichment of a playroom. A cat who takes longer to warm up, or who follows a medication routine built around her own home, may be more comfortable with visits in familiar surroundings. Neither option suits every cat, which is why The Cats' Inn offers both.

Boarding places a cat in a new environment, so the design of that environment matters: a cat-exclusive space with no dogs, climate-controlled accommodations, quiet surroundings and consistent routines. The Cats' Inn follows a feline-first approach built around how cats naturally respond to change.

Question two: Are the vaccination and health records ready? Ask any provider which vaccines are required, including FVRCP, which covers feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia. Cats who share indoor air can pass these illnesses to one another, so careful providers ask for current records before a stay.

Records are easy to postpone and hard to track down during a holiday week. Consider an owner who books flights first and then finds a booster is overdue. Veterinary appointments can be scarce just before a major holiday, and that leaves a narrow window to fix it. Owners with questions about their own cat's health should talk with their veterinarian.

Before a stay, The Cats' Inn asks owners about each cat's health, routine, diet, medications and vaccination status. During the stay, the team provides daily monitoring, enrichment and individualized care based on temperament, using species-appropriate handling and quiet routines. Specific requirements are listed on the Requirements & Amenities and FAQ pages of the website.

Questions three and four: Which accommodations and features fit? Suites, space and amenities vary widely between providers. Owners can review room options and rates on the Suites and Rates page of thecatsinn, and the Our Facility page describes the layout. Those weighing a stay for more than one cat can ask about boarding for two or three-plus cats together.

Question five: Is grooming part of the plan? Owners who want a cat groomed before or after a trip can review the haircut, bubble bath, nail care and spa package options. Grooming is its own service, so a cat booked for a bath does not need to be boarded, and a boarding guest can add grooming as a convenience.

In-home cat sitting is its own service In-home cat sitting is a separate option for cats who do best at home. A sitter visits the home to feed, check on and spend time with the cat in her own surroundings. Visits are scheduled rather than continuous, so owners should consider how comfortable their cat is on her own between visits. For cats who need more regular observation, boarding may be the better fit.

Plan weeks ahead Holiday travel concentrates demand into a few days, and a rushed choice leaves little room to fix a missing record or try a new setting before a long trip. Early planning gives a cat time to adjust and gives the owner more choices. The Cats' Inn has earned hundreds of positive reviews from customers and encourages owners to ask these same five questions of any provider they consider.

About The Cats' Inn

The Cats' Inn is a cats-only boarding, grooming and in-home cat sitting business at 880 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA 94002, serving cat owners within a 50 mile radius of Belmont. Its 3,400-square-foot facility includes 8 themed playrooms and more than 30 services and options under one roof.