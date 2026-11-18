ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Nov. 18, 2026 - For the first time, Atmos Rewards members can earn both points and status points when booking directly with a hotel in Alaska, a benefit available only through Aspen Hotels and its affiliated properties. Announced today by Alaska Airlines and Aspen Hotels, the offering allows members to earn up to 12.5 points and one status point per eligible dollar spent (excluding taxes and fees) across Aspen Hotels' 16 hotels and lodges statewide.

“This is a significant addition to what we offer our guests,” said Stuart Newmark, Operating Partner at JL Hospitality Management, which operates Aspen Hotels.“Bringing this unique Atmos Rewards offering to our Aspen Hotels group gives visitors and Alaskans alike a meaningful new benefit.”

The collaboration brings together two companies with deep roots in Alaska: an airline whose history began in Anchorage in 1932 and the state's largest Alaska-owned and operated regional hotel brand by location. It comes as Aspen Hotels completes a major statewide expansion, growing to 16 hotels and more than 1,400 guest rooms across Alaska, with locations from Juneau and Sitka to Seward and Denali.

“This collaboration connects air travel with hotel stays across Alaska,” said Marilyn Romano, Regional Vice President, State of Alaska, Alaska Airlines.“Now the trip that earns our members points in the air keeps earning once they land.”

Based on published earning rates of major hotel loyalty programs, the offering delivers up to six times as many points as traditional hotel-to-airline rewards programs, while also helping members earn Atmos Rewards status. A $1,000 eligible stay can earn up to 12,500 points and 1,000 status points.

No Atmos Rewards credit card is required to earn.

For more information about Aspen Hotels and participating properties, visit aspenhotelsak. A fact sheet and photos accompany this release.

About Aspen Hotels

Aspen Hotels is an Alaska-owned hospitality brand operating one of the state's most extensive portfolios of hotels, lodges, and boutique properties, with 16 hotels and more than 1,400 guest rooms across ten Alaska communities.

Managed by JL Hospitality Management, Aspen Hotels is expanding through strategic acquisitions, comprehensive renovations, and brand alignment as part of a multi-million-dollar reinvestment in Alaska's hospitality infrastructure.

The company serves Alaska residents, visiting friends and family, medical and workforce travelers, and business and leisure guests, with a long-term focus on well-maintained, dependable places to stay that reflect the communities they serve.

To learn more about Aspen Hotels, visit aspenhotelsak.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaai and hawaiianairlines. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance.

Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations.

Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at rel="nofollow" href="" alaskaai. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as“ALK.”