ASE Index Eases 0.39%, Turnover Totals JD11.3 Million
Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD11.3 million on Wednesday, with 4.9 million shares changing hands through 3,155 transactions.
The ASE general share price index eased to 4,024 points at the close, down 0.39 percent.
The services sector fell 0.42 percent, the financial sector 0.37 percent and the industrial sector 0.30 percent.
Of the 95 companies traded, 26 saw their share prices rise compared with the previous close, while 37 saw them fall.
//Petra// NQ
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