MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Jordanian National Committee for Pay Equity on Wednesday reviewed an updated draft action plan for 2026–2027, comprising seven initiatives to narrow the gender pay gap and improve working conditions for women.

The plan aims to strengthen institutional readiness, develop guidance materials, raise awareness of workers' rights, provide practical tools for employers and advance legislative reform to support equal pay for work of equal value. At its 21st meeting, the committee also considered a proposal to revise its composition and improve its subcommittees' working mechanisms.

The Ministry of Labor and the Jordanian National Commission for Women co-chaired the meeting in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO). Representatives of government agencies, trade unions, employers' organizations, civil society groups, and international partners took part.

Labor Ministry Secretary-General Abdul Halim Doujan described pay equity as a national priority and called for a shift from policies and recommendations to practical, measurable action to improve working conditions and increase women's economic participation.

He said the ministry is strengthening inspections to check compliance with legal provisions prohibiting pay discrimination, requirements for employing persons with disabilities, occupational safety and health staffing, and workplace nursery requirements. He urged the committee to align its work with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, its executive program, and the 2026–2027 National Decent Work Programme.

Doujan added that Jordan was the first Arab country to join the Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC) and now serves on its steering committee, attributing this progress to Royal directives. He attended the coalition's Sept. 17–18 meeting in Dublin, presenting Jordan's experience and learning from other members' approaches to pay policy.

Dima Jweihan, the commission's acting secretary-general, said the committee provides a national platform linking policies and legislation with practical measures to strengthen women's economic rights.

Pay equity is not solely a women's issue but a pillar of social justice, she said. The updated plan is linked to the Economic Modernization Vision's gender pay gap indicator, a project to close the gap, and Labor Ministry indicators, she added. Once the plan is approved, the committee will finalize indicators to measure its results and assess its effect on women's and men's wages.

Amal Mowafy, the ILO's Jordan country coordinator and senior regional employment policy specialist, pledged continued technical and financial support for the committee's work and stronger partnerships with national institutions to implement international labor standards on equality and nondiscrimination in employment and occupation.

Members reviewed the outcomes of Jordan's participation in the Dublin meeting, including opportunities to draw on international expertise and strengthen cooperation with partners to advance national equal pay policies. They also discussed linking the action plan's outcomes to the Economic Modernization Vision's indicators, national strategies and international labor standards.

Members reviewed progress in updating an employer guide, based on the Labor Ministry's approved guidance, on providing workplaces free from violence, harassment, bullying, and discrimination. They also discussed preparing draft amendments to the Labor and Social Security laws and a roadmap for implementing priority recommendations ahead of the second National Labor Conference, scheduled for Dec. 20–21.

The committee reviewed this year's awareness activities, particularly an Oct. 13–26 media campaign conducted with the Social Security Corporation and other partners on women's rights under the Social Security Law.

UN Women presented its global role as a co-leader of EPIC and its work in Jordan to promote pay equity and gender equality in the economy. The presentation highlighted international partnerships, knowledge sharing and institutional cooperation as tools for achieving sustained progress in closing the gender pay gap.

//Petra// AO