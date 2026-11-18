MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans (ESARSV) launched the first phase of a blood bank project for military retirees on Wednesday, with a donation campaign, themed: "Drop of Loyalty" at its headquarters.

Association Director Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Adnan Raqqad and Royal Medical Services Director General Brig. Gen. Sahil Hamouri attended, alongside with a number of officers and officials from both sides.

During the launching ceremony, Raqqad said the project reflects the ESARSV's commitment to following up on retirees' affairs and grasping their needs, especially in health cases that require blood units urgently.

He said the blood bank is meant to support medical efforts and bring brothers-in-arms together in a spirit of solidarity.

He thanked the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)– Arab Army General Command, represented by the Royal Medical Services Directorate, for its support and cooperation in launching the initiative. He also praised the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (JRMS) for its health care for military retirees, stressing the importance of partnership and coordination with it.

Raqqad said the campaign will continue in coordination with the Royal Medical Services and will cover all governorates through periodic donation drives at its hospitals.

He said the effort aims is to build a sustainable stock of safe, suitable blood units, adding that the mechanism for benefiting from the project will be announced once the stock and necessary equipment are in place.

In turn, Hamouri said the JRMS appreciates the sacrifices and efforts of military retirees during their service in the armed forces and security agencies, which helped build the nation's institutions and defend its security and stability, who deserve every form of care and attention.

He said the JRMS welcomes all initiatives to serve military retirees and is ready to support the blood bank project and provide available resources, in coordination with the foundation.

JRMS, he stated, will organize donation campaigns at its hospitals across the governorates to provide safe, suitable blood units for comrades-in-arms when needed.

The initiative comes in line with Royal care for military retirees and embodies the values of loyalty, solidarity and appreciation for those who served the country.

//Petra// NQ