Voyager 1 Is Now 24 Hours Away at Speed of Light
(MENAFN) NASA’s Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth on Wednesday, putting it so far away that a radio signal needs 24 hours to make the trip home.
By NASA’s calculations, the probe crossed the threshold at 5.16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT), roughly 25.9 billion kilometers (16.1 billion miles) from Earth.
A light-day is the distance light covers in 24 hours. At that range, a command from Earth takes a full day to reach the spacecraft, and the reply takes another day to come back. Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will not receive the first signal sent from beyond the milestone until Thursday.
Voyager 1 is moving at about 61,000 kilometers (38,000 miles) per hour and now sits roughly 173 times farther from Earth than the sun is.
A decades-long journey
Voyager 1 launched on Sept. 5, 1977, to study Jupiter and Saturn. It flew past Jupiter in 1979 and Saturn in 1980, returning detailed images of both giant planets and many of their moons. It then continued outward. In 1998, it overtook NASA’s Pioneer 10 as the most distant human-made object. In 2012, it became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, the region beyond the protective bubble the sun creates around the solar system.
A fading power supply
The probe’s nuclear power source has weakened steadily over the decades. Only two of its 10 science instruments still work, measuring magnetic fields and plasma waves between the stars. Engineers hope to keep data flowing for several more years before the power runs out.
Its twin, Voyager 2, launched 16 days earlier and took a different route. It is not expected to reach the same distance until 2035. Both probes carry a gold-plated record of sounds, music and pictures from Earth, intended as a message for any intelligent life that may one day find them.
Even so, the distance is small on a cosmic scale. A light-year equals about 365 light-days, and the nearest star beyond the sun lies more than four light-years away.
NASA marked the milestone Tuesday by inviting people worldwide to flash “VGR,” Voyager’s call sign, in Morse code with their phone lights after sunset. Mission scientists and agency officials are scheduled to discuss the twin probes at a public event at JPL on Thursday.
By NASA’s calculations, the probe crossed the threshold at 5.16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT), roughly 25.9 billion kilometers (16.1 billion miles) from Earth.
A light-day is the distance light covers in 24 hours. At that range, a command from Earth takes a full day to reach the spacecraft, and the reply takes another day to come back. Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will not receive the first signal sent from beyond the milestone until Thursday.
Voyager 1 is moving at about 61,000 kilometers (38,000 miles) per hour and now sits roughly 173 times farther from Earth than the sun is.
A decades-long journey
Voyager 1 launched on Sept. 5, 1977, to study Jupiter and Saturn. It flew past Jupiter in 1979 and Saturn in 1980, returning detailed images of both giant planets and many of their moons. It then continued outward. In 1998, it overtook NASA’s Pioneer 10 as the most distant human-made object. In 2012, it became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, the region beyond the protective bubble the sun creates around the solar system.
A fading power supply
The probe’s nuclear power source has weakened steadily over the decades. Only two of its 10 science instruments still work, measuring magnetic fields and plasma waves between the stars. Engineers hope to keep data flowing for several more years before the power runs out.
Its twin, Voyager 2, launched 16 days earlier and took a different route. It is not expected to reach the same distance until 2035. Both probes carry a gold-plated record of sounds, music and pictures from Earth, intended as a message for any intelligent life that may one day find them.
Even so, the distance is small on a cosmic scale. A light-year equals about 365 light-days, and the nearest star beyond the sun lies more than four light-years away.
NASA marked the milestone Tuesday by inviting people worldwide to flash “VGR,” Voyager’s call sign, in Morse code with their phone lights after sunset. Mission scientists and agency officials are scheduled to discuss the twin probes at a public event at JPL on Thursday.
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