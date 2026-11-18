MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

A road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska was hit. It is one of the crossings used by Russian forces to transport ammunition, fuel and equipment to the front line.

In Russia's Kursk region, a repair base belonging to an invading force unit was struck near Khomutovka.

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The General Staff also reported that three military transport aircraft were damaged in the November 10 strike on the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod region. One of them, an Il-76, sustained very significant damage. These aircraft are used by the Russian army to transport troops, equipment and ammunition. The aircraft have been put out of service for a period of time, the General Staff said.

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