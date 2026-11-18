MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Gio Cristofoli, bp's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

According to the Energy Ministry, the meeting focused on the development of the long-standing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and bp, the implementation of oil and gas and green energy projects, and new opportunities for cooperation.

Gio Cristofoli congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected to host the 27th WPC Energy Congress in 2030. The importance of Azerbaijan's policy aimed at becoming a regional energy hub was highlighted. The sides also exchanged views on the development of electricity interconnections between Europe and Asia and the prospects for expanding this cooperation to a wider geographical area in the future.

The meeting also addressed the development of production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields and the development of deep gas reserves, ongoing work under the Shah Deniz project, including the implementation of the compression project, as well as future steps in the development of the Karabakh field. The prospects for supplying bp's production facilities with electricity were also discussed.

During the meeting, both sides expressed mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in energy security, oil and gas production, and renewable energy.