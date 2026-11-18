MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 18 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japan Football Association Honourary President Kozo Tashima has formally entered the race for the FIFA presidency, the JFA said Wednesday after submitting the required nomination documents to world football's governing body, Kyodo News reported.

Tashima's candidacy will be subject to FIFA eligibility and integrity checks before he is officially confirmed as a candidate for the election, scheduled to take place in March at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

The 68-year-old former Japan international is the first Japanese candidate to seek FIFA's top post.

If approved, he will challenge incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is seeking re-election.

FIFA rules require candidates to be nominated by at least five member associations.

Tashima said he had secured the necessary backing and expressed gratitude to the federations that supported his bid.

“Japanese football has built its foundations on strong ethics and sound organisational management,”

“At FIFA, I would like to promote stronger governance and more transparent administration,” Tashima said in a statement.

--NNN-KYODO