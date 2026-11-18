Israeli Settlers Torch 3 Vehicles in West Bank Town of as-Samu
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers set three vehicles ablaze and tried to ignite Palestinian homes in the town of as-Samu, south of Hebron, on Wednesday, the town’s mayor told Anadolu.
Mayor Khalil Abu Awad said a large group of settlers stormed the town, burned the vehicles and tried to set fire to houses. Residents put out the flames before they spread, averting greater damage, he said.
Abu Awad said the attack was part of a pattern of daily assaults on Palestinian residents and their property.
The violence comes as settler attacks continue to draw international concern. About 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, according to the source’s figures.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission has recorded 14,742 attacks by settlers on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023.
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that a sharp rise in settler violence, which they said had the backing and complicity of the Israeli state, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
Palestinian figures show that attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, injured about 13,750 and led to the arrest of more than 26,000.
Palestinians say the attacks are meant to pave the way for Israel to formally annex the West Bank, which they argue would undermine the creation of a Palestinian state envisioned in relevant UN resolutions.
Mayor Khalil Abu Awad said a large group of settlers stormed the town, burned the vehicles and tried to set fire to houses. Residents put out the flames before they spread, averting greater damage, he said.
Abu Awad said the attack was part of a pattern of daily assaults on Palestinian residents and their property.
The violence comes as settler attacks continue to draw international concern. About 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, according to the source’s figures.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission has recorded 14,742 attacks by settlers on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023.
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that a sharp rise in settler violence, which they said had the backing and complicity of the Israeli state, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
Palestinian figures show that attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, injured about 13,750 and led to the arrest of more than 26,000.
Palestinians say the attacks are meant to pave the way for Israel to formally annex the West Bank, which they argue would undermine the creation of a Palestinian state envisioned in relevant UN resolutions.
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